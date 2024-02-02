Kevin Costner Welcomes New Puppy 'to the Family' as Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Moves on With Former Neighbor: Photos
Kevin Costner was born to be a dog dad.
On Thursday, February 1, the Yellowstone star revealed he’d brought home an adorable white pup via Instagram.
"Newest addition to the family. I'm already in love with this special guy," Costner captioned the post — which featured three separate images of his sweet four-legged friend.
In the first picture, the 69-year-old leaned against his large black pickup truck — which has a surfboard attached to its roof — and rested his hand on the vehicle's mirror while looking down at the all-white animal.
The second photo was edited with a black-and-white filter and showcased Costner snuggling up to the puppy, who heartwarmingly slept in his smiling owner’s arms.
The final snap showcased a solo shot of the dog on hardwood floor with his collar dangling from his neck, while he threw one extra photo of the dad-and-dog duo on his Instagram Story for good measure.
In the comments section of the post, which generated nearly 80,000 "likes," fans and friends of the award-winning actor gushed over the precious photos and congratulated Costner for welcoming a new furry friend into his home.
"Mr. Costner!!! That’s the cutest puppy ever!!! Congrats!!! I want to know what you name him! ✨," his Yellowstone costar Hassie Harrison expressed, while actress Erika Eleniak penned, "what a beauty ❤️❤️."
"He's gonna be loyal and lovable. Look at the paws on him. He’s a looker. Oh, and you are too. ☺️😉 Congratulations on the newest member of the Costner family. XO," a fan wrote, as another added, "Adorable. Nothing sweeter than puppy love. 🥰."
Costner's latest addition comes as he adjusts to life post-divorce from his wife of more than 18 years, Christine Baumgartner — who has reportedly since moved on with the exes' former neighbor, Josh Connor.
Baumgartner filed for divorce from her ex-husband in May 2023. The pair quickly settled within months, finalizing the legal end to their marriage in September of last year.
As OK! previously reported, Costner "had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," according to a source, who noted "their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room."
The insider said Baumgartner and Connor didn't turn from friends to lovers until "relatively recently," right around the time reports revealed Costner had allegedly moved on with singer Jewel.
"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the confidante confessed, as both former spouses have seemingly found romantic interests elsewhere. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."
When pestered by paparazzi about his ex-wife's alleged new relationship during a sighting in LAX last month, Costner acted clueless, stating, "I don’t have a next-door neighbor."
The reported rephrased the question, though Costner simply smirked and continued to move through security without any further comment.