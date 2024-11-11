Demi Moore, 62, Sizzles in Smoking Hot Bikini While Celebrating Tiny Dog Pilaf's Birthday: Watch

"Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite! The icon, the cover girl, my everything @pilaf.littlemouse ♥️. You are so loved!" Moore captioned the upload — which featured a video compilation of Moore and her adorable tiny pup over the years.

One clip showed the Striptease star looking stunning in a bikini while holding the 1.2-pound long-haired Chihuahua in her arms and standing with her feet in the ocean.