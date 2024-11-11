Demi Moore, 62, Sizzles in Smoking Hot Bikini While Celebrating Tiny Dog Pilaf's Birthday: Watch
Demi Moore is an ageless beauty!
The 62-year-old didn't look a day over 40 in a video shared to Instagram for her dog Pilaf's birthday on Saturday, November 10.
"Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite! The icon, the cover girl, my everything @pilaf.littlemouse ♥️. You are so loved!" Moore captioned the upload — which featured a video compilation of Moore and her adorable tiny pup over the years.
One clip showed the Striptease star looking stunning in a bikini while holding the 1.2-pound long-haired Chihuahua in her arms and standing with her feet in the ocean.
Moore was laughing with a cheesy smile as the water splashed onto her legs.
In the comments section of her post, many fans and friends wished Pilaf — who was born on November 9, 2020 — a happy birthday, though others couldn't help but compliment Moore's flawless features.
"Such a beautiful women. The definition of (AGING LIKE FINE WINE) like so gorgeous😍🙌," one person gushed, as another added, "What an amazing, gorgeous, beautiful lady. Love you Demi."
Moore previously shed light on her cute little companion during an interview with Vogue in August, when she revealed Pilaf is a "service animal," allowing her to take the dog anywhere she wants.
"She’s literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants. She’s flown to Europe 14 times," The Substance star explained.
"We almost got thrown out of the Sisi Museum in Vienna [until] I found her official card because I didn’t register her. She saw Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland — loved it. She saw Funny Girl and Appropriate with Sarah Paulson," Moore mentioned. "The most stressful was the very first show I took her to — which I wasn’t planning on, but I had to go straight to the airport and was traveling alone — which was the Versace show. And I was so relieved because Pierpaolo [Piccioli] and his wife had their dog there."
Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, whom the actress shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, is to thank for bringing Pilaf into her mom's life after discovering her on Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Pilaf had been from a family in Thailand's litter of puppies. Despite being thousands of miles away, Demi knew she had to have her and flew the dog in from Los Angeles.
While Demi is a mom to other dogs, too, Pilaf holds a special place in her heart.
"She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her," the Ghost star said during the interview. "She’s literally the best trained of all of my dogs."