Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Marries Josh Connor 1.5 Years After Finalizing Divorce From 'Yellowstone' Star

Christine Baumgartner has officially tied the knot. Kevin Costner's ex married financier Josh Connor at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a 100-acre private vineyard in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday, October 18. Their lavish nuptials come two years after Baumgartner ended her 18-year marriage to the Yellowstone star.

The newlyweds hosted over 100 guests at an outdoor ceremony held before sunset. The bride stunned in a custom Mira Zwillinger gown with hand-embroidered flowers, followed by a satin strapless maxi with a high slit from Lihi Hod. The groom donned a custom-tailored black tuxedo with a bow tie. Baumgartner and Connor, both 51, kept the event exclusive to their friends, family and children. She shares three kids with Costner: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15. The businessman also has three children with ex-wife Patricia: Lily, Abigail, and John. "It was magical — truly," a wedding guest gushed to an outlet. "The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious."

"The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening," another attendee shared. "Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony." A friend added how the married couple is excited for a "new beginning" where they can build "an authentic, joy-filled life together...focusing on the everyday moments that matter most." They previously got engaged on January 26, when Josh presented his now-wife with a romantic beach proposal. "It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," a source explained at the time.

Did Christine Baumgartner Cheat on Kevin Costner?

An insider previously reported that Kevin had "suspicions" about Christine and Josh before they hard-launched their relationship. "Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," the source revealed. "Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room."

