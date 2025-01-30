'Yellowstone' Deaths: Who Has Died So Far on the Western Drama
Colby Mayfield
Denim Richards' Colby Mayfield died in a December episode of Yellowstone after being trampled by a horse while trying to help Finn Little's Carter.
"The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby's death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby's death is so powerful because it's so simple," episode director Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second. This death comes as a shock because it's so simple, and it's so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it's profoundly tragic."
Dan Jenkins
Yellowstone Season 2 ended with the death of Danny Huston's character, Dan Jenkins, after hitmen hired by the Beck Brothers broke into his home and shot him dead.
Elsa Dutton
Elsa Dutton's death occurred slowly on 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone, after she was shot with a poisoned arrow. A narrator later confirmed the character, played by Isabel May, died of an infection.
Emmett Walsh
In Season 5, Episode 6 of Yellowstone, Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) died in his sleep during the annual Dutton cattle drive with his pal John Dutton next to him.
Evelyn Dutton
The Duttons lost another member on the show's Season 1, Episode 3 after Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol) got involved in a horseback riding accident.
Fred Myers
Fred Myers (Luke Peckinpah) was killed off on Yellowstone Season 1. After his nasty confrontation with Jimmy Hurdstram, Lloyd Pierce shot him in the head and pushed his body into a cliff.
Garrett Randall
Garrett Randall (Will Patton) faced his demise after his biological son, Jamie Dutton, shot him in the side of his head and disposed of his body in the Train Station.
Jamie Dutton
Yellowstone Season 5 finale featured the fierce brawl between estranged siblings Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) after the former stabbed him in the chest while at his Montana home.
John Dutton
Kevin Costner was finally free to walk away from Yellowstone after his character, Josh Dutton, was murdered in the Season 5, part 2 premiere. Three assassins grabbed him from his bed and carried him to the bathroom, where they forced a gun into his hand to make it look like he died by suicide.
"[The death is] a gross violation of everything John Dutton's character was and stands for," Voros told USA Today. "It is brutal. It is heartbreaking. Here is a strong, iconic character who has stood up against various forces of evil and adversaries. To be taken down unsuspectingly in his sleep, in his own home, is a terribly violent act."
Lee Dutton
Lee Dutton's death happened immediately in Season 1, Episode 1 after Robert Long shot him during a confrontation with the Broken Rock Reservation.
Roarke Morris
Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway), who ordered the Morrows to attack John Dutton, faced brutal karma when Rip Wheeler opened up a cooler and revealed a rattlesnake that bit him in the face. He immediately died because of the venom while Rip stood beside his body.
Robert Long
Kayce Dutton shot Robert during the confrontation that also left Lee Dutton dead.
Sarah Atwood
Following John's death, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) was murdered by a couple who pretended they were lost while she was driving away from Jamie's home.
Sarah Nguyên
Investigative journalist Sarah Nguyên (Michaela Conlin) was murdered by Jamie after her investigation into the Duttons threatened the family's well-kept secrets.
Sheriff Donnie Haskell
Sheriff Donnie Haskell, portrayed by Hugh Dillon, tragically died in Season 4, Episode 8, after a random shootout broke out at a diner where he was enjoying a meal.
Teal Beck
In the second season's finale, Kayce shot Teal Beck (Terry Serpico) in his stomach while he was on the toilet. She shot him in the leg and chest before staging it like a shootout happened.
Wade and Clint Morrow
During a confrontation with the ranchers, Clint Morrow fell off his horse and suffered a head injury. Wade, on the other hand, was hanged to death after they cut his flesh and brand off his chest.