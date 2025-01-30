or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > kevin costner
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Yellowstone' Deaths: Who Has Died So Far on the Western Drama

yellowstone deaths who has died so far
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Following the Duttons' latest adventure in the 'Yellowstone' universe, OK! looks back at the characters who have died so far.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Colby Mayfield

colby mayfield
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Denim Richards played Colby Mayfield's role on 'Yellowstone.'

Denim Richards' Colby Mayfield died in a December episode of Yellowstone after being trampled by a horse while trying to help Finn Little's Carter.

"The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby's death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby's death is so powerful because it's so simple," episode director Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second. This death comes as a shock because it's so simple, and it's so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it's profoundly tragic."

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Jenkins

dan jenkins
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Danny Huston appeared as Dan Jenkins on 'Yellowstone.'

Yellowstone Season 2 ended with the death of Danny Huston's character, Dan Jenkins, after hitmen hired by the Beck Brothers broke into his home and shot him dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Dutton

elsa dutton
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, was the only daughter of James Dutton and his wife, Margaret.

Elsa Dutton's death occurred slowly on 1883, a prequel to Yellowstone, after she was shot with a poisoned arrow. A narrator later confirmed the character, played by Isabel May, died of an infection.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmett Walsh

emmet walsh
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Emmett Walsh was played by Buck Taylor.

In Season 5, Episode 6 of Yellowstone, Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor) died in his sleep during the annual Dutton cattle drive with his pal John Dutton next to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Evelyn Dutton

evelyn dutton
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Gretchen Mol portrayed Evelyn Dutton's role in the TV series.

The Duttons lost another member on the show's Season 1, Episode 3 after Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol) got involved in a horseback riding accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred Myers

fred myers
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Luke Peckinpah depicted Fred Myers on 'Yellowstone.'

Fred Myers (Luke Peckinpah) was killed off on Yellowstone Season 1. After his nasty confrontation with Jimmy Hurdstram, Lloyd Pierce shot him in the head and pushed his body into a cliff.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrett Randall

garrett randall
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Garrett Randall was the main antagonist on 'Yellowstone' Season 4.

Garrett Randall (Will Patton) faced his demise after his biological son, Jamie Dutton, shot him in the side of his head and disposed of his body in the Train Station.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Dutton

jamie dutton
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

'Interstellar' and 'The Hunger Games' actor Wes Bentley scored the role of Jamie Dutton on 'Yellowstone.'

Yellowstone Season 5 finale featured the fierce brawl between estranged siblings Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) after the former stabbed him in the chest while at his Montana home.

Article continues below advertisement

John Dutton

john dutton
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Kevin Costner announced his departure from the series following scheduling conflicts and production issues that occurred in 2023.

MORE ON:
kevin costner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Kevin Costner was finally free to walk away from Yellowstone after his character, Josh Dutton, was murdered in the Season 5, part 2 premiere. Three assassins grabbed him from his bed and carried him to the bathroom, where they forced a gun into his hand to make it look like he died by suicide.

"[The death is] a gross violation of everything John Dutton's character was and stands for," Voros told USA Today. "It is brutal. It is heartbreaking. Here is a strong, iconic character who has stood up against various forces of evil and adversaries. To be taken down unsuspectingly in his sleep, in his own home, is a terribly violent act."

Article continues below advertisement

Lee Dutton

lee dutton
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Lee Dutton was immediately killed off in the series.

Lee Dutton's death happened immediately in Season 1, Episode 1 after Robert Long shot him during a confrontation with the Broken Rock Reservation.

Article continues below advertisement

Roarke Morris

roarke morris
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Roarke Morris met a brutal end.

Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway), who ordered the Morrows to attack John Dutton, faced brutal karma when Rip Wheeler opened up a cooler and revealed a rattlesnake that bit him in the face. He immediately died because of the venom while Rip stood beside his body.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Long

robert long
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Robert Long shot Lee Dutton in the neck on 'Yellowstone.'

Kayce Dutton shot Robert during the confrontation that also left Lee Dutton dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Atwood

sarah atwood
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Dawn Olivieri appeared as Sarah Atwood on 'Yellowstone.'

Following John's death, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) was murdered by a couple who pretended they were lost while she was driving away from Jamie's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Nguyên

sarah nguyen
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Sarah Nguyên was tasked to write an article about the Duttons before her death.

Investigative journalist Sarah Nguyên (Michaela Conlin) was murdered by Jamie after her investigation into the Duttons threatened the family's well-kept secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Donnie Haskell

sheriff donnie haskell
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Hugh Dillon portrayed Sheriff Donnie Haskell on 'Yellowstone.'

Sheriff Donnie Haskell, portrayed by Hugh Dillon, tragically died in Season 4, Episode 8, after a random shootout broke out at a diner where he was enjoying a meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Teal Beck

teal beck
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

Terry Serpico was tapped to play the antagonist's role.

In the second season's finale, Kayce shot Teal Beck (Terry Serpico) in his stomach while he was on the toilet. She shot him in the leg and chest before staging it like a shootout happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Wade and Clint Morrow

wade and clint morrow
Source: Yellowstone/YouTube

They were killed in Season 3, Episode 9, of the show.

During a confrontation with the ranchers, Clint Morrow fell off his horse and suffered a head injury. Wade, on the other hand, was hanged to death after they cut his flesh and brand off his chest.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.