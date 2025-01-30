'Yellowstone' Deaths: Who Has Died So Far on the Western Drama

Denim Richards' Colby Mayfield died in a December episode of Yellowstone after being trampled by a horse while trying to help Finn Little's Carter.

"The thing that I think is such a gut-punch about Colby's death is that in a season where there are all these twists and turns and dark forces and giant narrative swings, Colby's death is so powerful because it's so simple," episode director Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second. This death comes as a shock because it's so simple, and it's so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it's profoundly tragic."