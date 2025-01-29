Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Engaged to Financier Josh Connor — Less Than 2 Years After She Split From the 'Yellowstone' Star
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, and her financier boyfriend, Josh Connor, 49, are engaged.
The milestone took place on January 26 during an intimate dinner for two in Santa Barbara — two years after she and Costner split.
According to a source close to the couple, "It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee."
The couple have been together since their first public appearance in Hawaii during a romantic getaway in July 2023.
Speculation about their relationship started circulating in January 2024 when a friend of Baumgartner's said they were dating.
The news of their engagement did not come as a surprise to those close to the couple.
A second source told People, "They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together."
Describing their relationship, another source revealed, "Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship."
"They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine," the source continued.
Baumgartner's friends have also reportedly shown immense support for her relationship with Connor.
"Anyone who knows Christine knows how she has dedicated her life to her family. They do a lot together, and caring for her kids has remained very focused this whole time," an insider shared. "Her friends and family have been incredibly supportive of her relationship with Josh, and everyone can tell how happy they are together. Now, everyone wants to know when and where the wedding will be!"
As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner and Costner settled their split earlier in September 2023 in a surprisingly speedy agreement after months of fighting about their prenup, how their belongings would be distributed, and how much child support the Yellowstone actor should pay monthly.
The father-of-three admitted that he still had "love" for his ex despite their struggles.
"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at. It feels so bad," he said at the time. "We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't."
An insider claimed: "Kevin feels like he’s been stabbed in the back. Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is."