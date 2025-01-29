Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Engaged to Financier Josh Connor — Less Than 2 Years After She Split From the 'Yellowstone' Star

According to a source close to the couple, "It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee."

The couple have been together since their first public appearance in Hawaii during a romantic getaway in July 2023.

Speculation about their relationship started circulating in January 2024 when a friend of Baumgartner's said they were dating.

The news of their engagement did not come as a surprise to those close to the couple.

A second source told People, "They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together."