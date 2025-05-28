or
Kevin Costner Lawsuit Drama: Actor Sued by Stunt Performer Over Alleged 'Violent Unscripted' Rape Scene in 'Horizon 2'

Kevin Costner has been sued over an 'unscripted' rape scene.

May 28 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner has been hit with a lawsuit by stunt performer Devyn LaBella, igniting a firestorm of controversy surrounding his upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter Two.

According to legal documents, LaBella, 34, claimed she was subjected to a “violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene” directed by Costner during production.

The Lawsuit Explained

The lawsuit, filed against the actor and the production companies involved in the 2024 film, alleges sexual discrimination, harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment on set.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 2, 2023, and has since sparked discussions about safety standards on film sets, particularly regarding the treatment of stunt performers.

"What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry," LeBella told a news outlet.

In her filing, she detailed her emotional distress following the incident, stating she “experienced shock, embarrassment and humiliation while attempting to process the situation.”

LaBella revealed that she was not rehired for her role as a stunt double in the sequel, Horizon 3, which started filming in early 2024.

Costner's Response

Costner's legal team has categorically denied LaBella’s allegations, asserting that they “absolutely have no merit.”

Marty Singer, attorney for the 70-year-old actor, stated, “Kevin Costner always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”

He added that LaBella’s claims are entirely discredited by her own subsequent actions, alleging that she sent positive text messages following the filming of the contentious scene.

“She [LaBella] was in good spirits and made no complaints to them,” Singer told outlets. “She continued to work on the movie for a few more weeks until her wrap date, and she took the stunt coordinator to a thank-you dinner.”

The Backlash and Box Office Fallout

The controversy has drawn significant attention online, igniting reactions from both fans and industry professionals.

Social media platforms buzzed with discourse surrounding the importance of safety for stunt performers, typically among the unsung heroes of the film industry.

Experts claim that such allegations could have lasting impacts not only on Costner's career but also on the industry's culture surrounding workplace safety, particularly in stunt-heavy productions. The Horizon: An American Saga films have already faced challenges beyond this lawsuit. Upon the release of part one in June 2024, the Western film received predominantly negative reviews from critics and an underwhelming box office performance, further clouding the franchise's future.

