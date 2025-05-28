Kevin Costner Lawsuit Drama: Actor Sued by Stunt Performer Over Alleged 'Violent Unscripted' Rape Scene in 'Horizon 2'

The lawsuit, filed against the actor and the production companies involved in the 2024 film, alleges sexual discrimination, harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment on set.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 2, 2023, and has since sparked discussions about safety standards on film sets, particularly regarding the treatment of stunt performers.

"What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry," LeBella told a news outlet.

In her filing, she detailed her emotional distress following the incident, stating she “experienced shock, embarrassment and humiliation while attempting to process the situation.”

LaBella revealed that she was not rehired for her role as a stunt double in the sequel, Horizon 3, which started filming in early 2024.