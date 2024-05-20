Cannes Set to Premiere Donald Trump Movie Depicting Ex-Prez's Alleged Sexual Assault of Former Wife Ivana: 'Violent' and 'Uncomfortable'

There's also been a lot of trouble brewing behind the scenes, as the Snyder-backed company Kinematics and the filmmakers argued over the creative direction of the film, which focuses on how Donald started his real estate business in the '70s and '80s in New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.

Snyder, who is a friend of Donald, put money into the film via Kinematics because he thought it showed the politician in a good light. When he saw the final cut in February, he apparently was "furious," Variety reported, adding that Kinematics' lawyers went on to fight for the movie to not be released.

However, Kinematics president Emanuel Nuñez said Snyder wasn't involved. “All creative and business decisions involving The Apprentice have always been and continue to be solely made by Kinematics. Mark and I run our company without the involvement of any other third parties," he said in a statement.