Cannes Set to Premiere Donald Trump Movie Depicting Ex-Prez's Alleged Sexual Assault of Former Wife Ivana: 'Violent' and 'Uncomfortable'
Cannes goes political? On Monday night, May 20, The Apprentice, a high-profile drama that stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, will premiere, but Dan Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders and an investor in the new flick, is not pleased with one of the scenes.
According to Variety, Snyder had issues with certain aspects of the film and gave his opinion on things that should be changed, including a scene where Trump, 77, rapes his then-wife Ivana Trump. One insider claimed the scene is "violent" and "uncomfortable" and follows a fight between the former flames, whose divorce was finalized in 1992.
In a 1989 divorce deposition, Ivana, who died in July 2022, accused the businessman of raping her. She later walked back the claims in 2015, saying, “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of.”
There's also been a lot of trouble brewing behind the scenes, as the Snyder-backed company Kinematics and the filmmakers argued over the creative direction of the film, which focuses on how Donald started his real estate business in the '70s and '80s in New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.
Snyder, who is a friend of Donald, put money into the film via Kinematics because he thought it showed the politician in a good light. When he saw the final cut in February, he apparently was "furious," Variety reported, adding that Kinematics' lawyers went on to fight for the movie to not be released.
However, Kinematics president Emanuel Nuñez said Snyder wasn't involved. “All creative and business decisions involving The Apprentice have always been and continue to be solely made by Kinematics. Mark and I run our company without the involvement of any other third parties," he said in a statement.
It's unclear if Snyder will attend the festival, and Trump shockingly hasn't shared his take on The Apprentice just yet.
But one insider said "it would be like a gift" he does weigh in as it would put the small indie film on the map.
Donald and Ivana, who share three children: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were together for over a decade before they split in 1989 when Ivana learned the reality star was having an affair with model Marla Maples.
“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ ” Ivana wrote in her book. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”
Though Ivana reportedly signed an NDA agreement that put a $25 million limit on what she could take in a divorce settlement, her attorney argued the document was "fraudulent."
After their legal battle was over, they became "companionable coparents" and remained friendly over the years.
When she died at 73 years old, Donald gushed over her, stating she was a "wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life.”