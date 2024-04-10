Kevin Costner Raves Over Directing Son Hayes, 15, in Teen's Acting Debut: 'I Don't Just Give Great Parts Away'

Costner, 69, first started working on the project — which he also wrote and directed — in 1988, "so I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man, I better get with it and make this movie,'" he quipped.

"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," the Emmy winner insisted. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie."