Kevin Costner Raves Over Directing Son Hayes, 15, in Teen's Acting Debut: 'I Don't Just Give Great Parts Away'
Kevin Costner's 15-year-old son Hayes is following in his dad's acting footsteps!
In a new interview at CinemaCon, the Yellowstone lead dished on his upcoming flick Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, revealing that once he chose to name his own character after his tot, he decided to give the teenager a role in the film.
Costner, 69, first started working on the project — which he also wrote and directed — in 1988, "so I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man, I better get with it and make this movie,'" he quipped.
"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," the Emmy winner insisted. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie."
Though the dad-of-seven admitted he didn't ask Hayes to audition, he noted, "I don't give great parts away."
"I understand that there's young actors out [there] that would kill for these parts. And so mine have to respect the profession. But in certain instances, this was something I thought he could handle. I wanted him close and so I did it," he spilled of the son he shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. "So we're locked together in a film forever. Actually, I'm not in any scenes with him, but I directed him when he was little and now he's big."
The Field of Dreams star shares two other kids with Baumgartner in addition to three adult children with ex-wife Cindy Silva. He also has one grown son with ex Bridget Rooney.
As OK! reported, Costner and Baumgartner, 50, had a nasty split when they ended their 18-year marriage in May 2023, as they argued over everything from their real estate to child support.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the end, it was ruled that the actor would pay $129K per month in child support — a large sum that was still less than the handbag designer's requested $248K each month.
While Baumgartner has moved on with their former neighbor Josh Connor, Costner sparked romance rumors with singer Jewel in December 2023.
An insider told a news outlet the movie star "wasn't expecting to find someone " after the split, but he couldn't help but fall for the guitarist.
One of the things he adores the most about Jewel is that she's not materialistic, as the source claimed, "Christine was all about having the best of everything, but Jewel isn’t into fancy clothes or jewelry."
While some of the actor's pals are worried it could just be a rebound, "at the end of the day if he’s happy, they’re happy."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to with Costner.