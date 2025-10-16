Kevin Federline Exposes the Concerning Behavior That Led to Britney Spears Shaving Her Head in 2007

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline continues to drop bombshells about Britney Spears' concerning past behavior. In an excerpt from his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the pop star's ex-husband, 47, revealed what led to her shocking shaved-head incident in 2007.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears frequently puts on erratic dance displays on Instagram.

At the time, Spears, now 43, had checked herself out of a rehab facility and "showed up at the gate, ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn't make sense." "The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again," Federline wrote. "Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn't stand to see her like this." Spears and Federline share two children, sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. The dancer alleged that his ex-wife was "in no condition to be around [their] kids," and security guards had turned her away. "It was the right thing to do," he continued. "I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were previously married.

After she was shot down, she went straight to the hair salon for the now-infamous chop. "When the stunned stylist turned her down, Britney took matters into her own hands, grabbing an electric clipper and shaving her own head," he wrote. "Eventually, she drove down the street to a gas station." Federline continued, "That's where things escalated, the infamous 'umbrella incident'—when she grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it at the paparazzi. They were having a field day. The photos from that moment wound up everywhere—her shaved head, the wild look in her eyes."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has two kids with Kevin Federline.

Looking back at the paparazzi photos, the haircut drew a clear parallel to the "exact energy" the singer showed in front of their California residence. "Seeing those photos later, I thought, 'This is what I was dealing with,'" he reflected.

Britney Spears Comments on Kevin Federline's Recent Claims

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears addressed Kevin Federline's recent remarks about her.