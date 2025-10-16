Kevin Federline Exposes the Concerning Behavior That Led to Britney Spears Shaving Her Head in 2007
Kevin Federline continues to drop bombshells about Britney Spears' concerning past behavior.
In an excerpt from his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, the pop star's ex-husband, 47, revealed what led to her shocking shaved-head incident in 2007.
At the time, Spears, now 43, had checked herself out of a rehab facility and "showed up at the gate, ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn't make sense."
"The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again," Federline wrote. "Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn't stand to see her like this."
Spears and Federline share two children, sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. The dancer alleged that his ex-wife was "in no condition to be around [their] kids," and security guards had turned her away.
"It was the right thing to do," he continued. "I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them."
After she was shot down, she went straight to the hair salon for the now-infamous chop.
"When the stunned stylist turned her down, Britney took matters into her own hands, grabbing an electric clipper and shaving her own head," he wrote. "Eventually, she drove down the street to a gas station."
Federline continued, "That's where things escalated, the infamous 'umbrella incident'—when she grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it at the paparazzi. They were having a field day. The photos from that moment wound up everywhere—her shaved head, the wild look in her eyes."
Looking back at the paparazzi photos, the haircut drew a clear parallel to the "exact energy" the singer showed in front of their California residence.
"Seeing those photos later, I thought, 'This is what I was dealing with,'" he reflected.
Britney Spears Comments on Kevin Federline's Recent Claims
The "Toxic" artist fired back at her ex in a recent X post, addressing his remarks.
"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she wrote. "I had enough. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."
Spears continued, "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."