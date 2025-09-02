or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Gropes Her Butt and Touches Herself While Dancing in Sheer Bodysuit

britney spears sheer bodysuit dance
Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears heated up Instagram in a sheer bodysuit while dancing and touching herself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is back on Instagram, turning heads with another bold performance.

In the opening shot, the “Sometimes” hitmaker stood front and center in a sheer black bodysuit as she flaunted her figure.

She styled the look with thigh-high boots, a black choker and a dramatic, wide-brim red hat as she spun around, shaking her hips to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Britney showed off her body in a sheer black bodysuit.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney showed off her body in a sheer black bodysuit.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip didn’t stop there as Spears ran her hands over her body, going braless under the outfit, before grabbing her backside and covering herself with strategically placed flower emojis.

At one point, she leaned forward, adjusting her oversized hat while striking poses that teased the camera with every move.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer added thigh-high boots and a red hat to her outfit.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer added thigh-high boots and a red hat to her outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, she switched up the vibe, walking toward the lens while playing Nelly Furtado’s “Say It Right.”

This time, the “Lucky” hitmaker wore a tiny green G-string bikini top, leaving little to the imagination.

Her caption was short and mysterious, writing, “🗡️🌹🗡️.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Sometimes' singer touched herself and grabbed her butt in the clip.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The 'Sometimes' singer touched herself and grabbed her butt in the clip.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The racy upload comes shortly after her ex-husband Sam Asghari clapped back following Spears’ comments about their previous relationship.

“Our marriage was very real to me," Asghari told an outlet. "It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

Article continues below advertisement

His words come after Spears opened up on Instagram about her two sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, and reflected on her marriage to Sam in a lengthy, emotional caption.

"We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life," Britney wrote in a now-deleted August 24 caption.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Britney Spears previously reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari in a now-deleted caption.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears previously reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari in a now-deleted caption.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank Jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all."

Britney and Sam first went public in January 2017, got engaged in September 2021, and tied the knot in June 2022. By August 2023, the fitness instructor filed for divorce, with the split finalized the following year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.