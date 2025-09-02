Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is back on Instagram, turning heads with another bold performance. In the opening shot, the “Sometimes” hitmaker stood front and center in a sheer black bodysuit as she flaunted her figure. She styled the look with thigh-high boots, a black choker and a dramatic, wide-brim red hat as she spun around, shaking her hips to Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney showed off her body in a sheer black bodysuit.

The clip didn’t stop there as Spears ran her hands over her body, going braless under the outfit, before grabbing her backside and covering herself with strategically placed flower emojis. At one point, she leaned forward, adjusting her oversized hat while striking poses that teased the camera with every move.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer added thigh-high boots and a red hat to her outfit.

Later, she switched up the vibe, walking toward the lens while playing Nelly Furtado’s “Say It Right.” This time, the “Lucky” hitmaker wore a tiny green G-string bikini top, leaving little to the imagination. Her caption was short and mysterious, writing, “🗡️🌹🗡️.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The 'Sometimes' singer touched herself and grabbed her butt in the clip.

The racy upload comes shortly after her ex-husband Sam Asghari clapped back following Spears’ comments about their previous relationship. “Our marriage was very real to me," Asghari told an outlet. "It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always."

His words come after Spears opened up on Instagram about her two sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, and reflected on her marriage to Sam in a lengthy, emotional caption. "We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life," Britney wrote in a now-deleted August 24 caption.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears previously reflected on her marriage to Sam Asghari in a now-deleted caption.

She continued, "I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank Jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all."