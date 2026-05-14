Kevin Hart Roast: Here's Every Joke That Didn't Air in the Netflix Comedy Special

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Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart delivered plenty of brutal punchlines, but some of the sharpest jokes never made it to air. Material from writer Madison Sinclair, published by Variety, offers a glimpse at what was left on the cutting room floor, some even more biting, political, and personal than what viewers saw.

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The Jokes That Didn’t Make It

Source: MEGA Unused material included political jabs and celebrity insults.

Among the most talked-about cuts were lines aimed at comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, a frequent target during the roast itself. One scrapped joke drew a direct comparison to the first lady: “Tony is like Melania: the only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once.” While the joke referencing the first lady was cut, plenty of digs aimed at Hinchcliffe’s association with President Donald Trump, and his appearance at Trump’s 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden, made it into the special — most notably from Chelsea Handler.

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Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler delivered some of the harshest jokes.

“Tony is what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care,” Handler joked. “Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first.” She went on to point out his whitened veneers, saying, “you must be using Crest White Supremacist Strips.”

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A More Political Roast, Almost

Source: MEGA Deleted jokes hinted at a more political tone for the roast.

The unreleased material suggests the show could have leaned even further into political territory. One pointed jab at Roastmaster Shane Gillis was also a sideswipe at military veterans. “Shane Gillis only lasted two weeks in basic training,” the cut joke began. “The closest he’s come to becoming a veteran is his views on Asians.” The cuts point to the balancing act roast producers often face: pushing boundaries while keeping the show broadly accessible.

Kevin Hart Still Took the Hits

Source: MEGA Kevin Hart took brutal hits over his scandals.