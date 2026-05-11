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Katt Williams Blasts Kevin Hart for Attending 'Diddy Parties' at Live Netflix Roast: 'He Did Something Wrong'

composite photo of kevin hart, katt williams and sean 'diddy' combs
Source: mega

Katt Williams called out Kevin Hart for attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties.

May 11 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

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Katt Williams didn’t hold back during Netflix's live The Roast of Kevin Hart.

During the Sunday, May 10, comedy special, Williams, 54, joked about fellow comedian and actor Kevin Hart, 46, attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties.

“Just because Kevin went to Diddy parties does not mean he did something wrong,” Williams declared, according to clips circulating online. “The fact he gets all quiet when you bring it up, that means he did something wrong!”

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Source: @FearedBuck/x

'He gets all quiet when you bring it up,' Katt Williams said.

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image of Katt Williams claimed he turned down invitations to the rapper's parties.
Source: Club Shay Shay/youtube

Katt Williams claimed he turned down invitations to the rapper's parties.

Hart, 46, came under scrutiny in October 2024 — after allegations against Combs came to light — when a resurfaced video showed him attending a 2010 party.

Williams previously made headlines in January 2024 after claiming he turned down invitations to the music mogul's gatherings while appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times to just protect my integrity,” Williams said at the time. "Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no!"

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Diddy's Lawyers Are Fighting His Conviction

image of The hip-hop mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Source: MEGA

The hip-hop mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution charges at a low-security federal prison in Fort Dix, N.J. He was convicted by jury in New York in July 2025.

The disgraced rapper's legal team appeared in court in April to overturn his conviction, arguing that Combs' s-- parties, known as "freak offs," were merely "amateur p----graphy" shoots.

In a previously-filed appeal obtained by CNN, his attorneys stated that Combs' "freak offs" — the bedrock of his conviction — are immaterial under the Mann act, a law that makes it a crime to transport anyone across state lines or borders for prostitution, "debauchery" or "any other immoral purpose."

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image of His lawyers are arguing his conviction is unconstitutional.
Source: mega

His lawyers are arguing his conviction is unconstitutional.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting," the legal filing read. "Which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur p----graphy later."

It continued, "P----graphy production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted. In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in s-- with the person being paid."

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving his sentence at a low-security prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Per a 2024 indictment, prosecutors described the freak offs as drug-induced orgies that spanned multiple days in which Combs "used force, threats of force, and coercion" to "cause victims to engage" in sexual acts.

Per CNN, prosecutors slammed Combs’ argument as "meritless," claiming he's "entirely differently situated from adult film distributors."

"He hired and transported commercial s-- workers to have s-- with his girlfriends for his own sexual gratification, sometimes directly participating in the s-- acts," they wrote in a response filed in February.

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