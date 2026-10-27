Kevin Jonas Says He Accidentally Sent a NSFW Photo of His Private Parts to a Group Chat With His Brothers: 'I Didn’t Clock It'

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Kevin flashing the entire gc, I can’t stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nF1tNZ3e7O — 🤍 (@softlyjoe) October 27, 2026 Source: @softlyjoe/X The Jonas Brothers opened up about the hilarious blunder on a recent episode of their podcast.

Kevin noted he meant to send a photo showing his TV screen about a news story regarding the New York Giants's newest quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the chat. But the shot accidentally featured his p---- instead.

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Kevin Jonas Said the Photo 'Ruined His Entire Day'

Source: MEGA Kevin Jonas was with his wife, Danielle, when he realized his NSFW mistake.

"I did something that ruined my entire day," Kevin admitted during the Tuesday, October 27, episode alongside bandmates Joe, 37, and Nick, 34. The "GO BLUE"-named text thread is dedicated to the New York-based football team, which Joe stated "has been going for 15 years."

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Source: @softlyjoe/X Joe Jonas revealed their New York Giants-themed group chat has been going on for about 15 years.

When Kevin realized he accidentally shared the jaw-dropping photo, he quickly urged other members in the group to delete the image. "The photo has mirrors, and I didn’t clock it," he said. "And it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I’m getting into the shower." "You have a massive TV in your bathroom,” the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner chimed in. "But there’s mirrors surrounding the TV and you can only see… it’s like the greatest thing that you didn’t know happened."

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Kevin Jonas Sent a Series of Worried Messages to the Text Chain After the Photo Mishap

Source: @softlyjoe/X Kevin Jonas recalled the incident on October 27.

"There’s a big TV and right below it is a mirror, and it’s only your d---. It’s literally just your wiener," Joe joked. Nick and Joe noted they were together when Kevin grasped the severity of his mishap, with the DNCE frontman and the Scream Queens alum divulging Kevin sent a flurry of panicked messages to the group chain. Nick even called the texts "legendary," with Joe saying they were the "greatest series of messages" of all time. "Guys delete the photo I’m sorry," a worried Kevin wrote to his pals and brothers. “C--- my life. F---," and "Delete the thread f---. I'm such a moron," Kevin rapidly added.

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Source: MEGA Nick Jonas called his brother Kevin's text messages 'poetry.'