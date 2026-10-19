Politics Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Banished' to Greece After Donald Trump Jr. Discovered Her Nasty Texts About His Partner Bettina Anderson: Report Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was allegedly 'banished' to Greece after her scurrilous texts about Don Jr.'s then-girlfriend leaked. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A report by Greek newspaper Kathimerini claims that a falling out with the Trump family influenced Kimberly Guilfoyle's December 2024 appointment as U.S. ambassador to Greece. According to Kathimerini, Donald Trump Jr., 48, discovered insulting messages about his then-girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, written by Guilfoyle, 57, to Eric Deters, the Trump donor she allegedly attempted to extort $100,000 from. Kathimerini revealed these vicious text messages were the primary reason the Trump family allegedly "banished" Guilfoyle from the United States.

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What Did She Say About Bettina Anderson?

Source: MEGA A Greek newspaper alleged that Kimberly Guilfoyle's scathing texts about Donald Trump Jr.'s then-girlfriend were the catalyst to sending her to Greece.

In the messages, Guilfoyle reportedly called Anderson, 39, a "[sic] cloud chasing horror" — she likely meant “clout-chasing” — alongside other unflattering claims about her background. Guilfoyle agreed when Deters used a severe vulgar insult about Anderson ("what a c---") during the exchange. Guilfoyle's representatives and legal team have disputed the authenticity of the leaked text messages, claiming at various points that they were fabricated, referred to legitimate invoices, or were generated using AI. However, Deters maintained they are genuine.

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Source: MEGA After Guilfoyle's scathing messages about Anderson leaked, the Trump family 'offloaded' Don Jr.'s ex to Greece.

The Greek newspaper’s report alleged that the Trump family wanted to distance Guilfoyle from Washington following the bitter split from Don Jr. in 2024, effectively "offloading" her to the diplomatic post in Athens. The Trump family reportedly wanted Guilfoyle entirely removed from their immediate orbit in the U.S. and effectively "foisted her on the faraway European capital" by appointing her as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

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Source: MEGA The Greek newspaper also alleged that Guilfoyle's texts included unflattering allegations of Don Jr.'s now-wife.

The paper reported that the messages didn't just contain name-calling, but also detailed "deeply unflattering allegations about Anderson's past." This report follows a series of public scandals beyond the Deters pay-for-play scandal that led to Guilfoyle's resignation as ambassador. A State Department Inspector General investigation found that Guilfoyle accepted lavish, undeclared perks. Beyond financial misconduct, the State Department Inspector General probe targeted her management style, as the former Fox News personality faced accusations of creating a hostile workplace environment for staff at the U.S. Embassy in Athens.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked for Help

Source: MEGA In a desperate attempt to save her position, Guilfoyle reportedly appealed to Trump insiders to plea for her.