Kevin Miller Takes On Search Engine Optimization

After graduating from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, a young Kevin Miller wanted nothing more than to go to work for one of the biggest technology companies in the world. After much perseverance he achieved his dream and with great fanfare, relocated to the west coast to work for Google.

It came as a huge surprise then, nearly two years later, when Kevin called home to announce that he had decided to quit his job at Google. His father called the decision crazy. What the senior Mr. Miller didn’t know was that Kevin had been absorbing a number of important lessons from his work at Google and wanted to build something of his own.

Kevin enlisted in a startup bootcamp called Tradecraft where, ironically, many of his peers voiced the aspiration to work for one company— Google. Kevin was not dissuaded; he wanted to learn how to build a business from the ground up. That was when he started to understand the nexus between marketing a brand and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Kevin knew that in today’s world, where a company stood in online search results was everything and he was determined to work out a strategy for achieving top rankings.