Founder & CEO Of Terkel Brett Farmiloe Reveals How To Get Noticed In The Job Market & Why Thought Leadership Is So Important

These days, since Farmiloe is up to date with what's going on the job market because of Terkel, he believes the way to get noticed by other employers is to "be visible online."

"Do the basic foundational things on LinkedIn: upload a professional headshot, have a professional headline, which is what people notice during search results," he explains. "Also have a complete profile that says more than 'I need a job.' Be very specific and particular about what you want in employment opportunity is something I always say. When I was at my old job, there was one particular candidate who I hired that put in her bio, 'I'm looking for my dream job, which would be a client services manager at an SEO agency. I was like, 'That's us! That's the role I'm hiring for.' Job seekers need a professional profile in the career they're pursuing and then connections."