Kevin Pollak Reveals the 'Craziest' Actor He's Ever Worked With After Decades in Hollywood
Oct. 19 2026, Updated 7:04 a.m. ET
Kevin Pollak named late actor Rip Torn as the "craziest" actor he ever worked with, after decades in Hollywood.
He recalled the unusual moments from filming Canadian Bacon and staying at a Toronto hotel.
Per Fox News Digital, the Tulsa King star shared the stories during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."
"Oh, jeez. It's not even a competition," Pollak said.
Kevin Pollak Recalls Rip Torn's Behavior On Set
Pollak said Torn often suspected someone on the cast or crew was against him.
The actor also regularly brought up his connection to former President Richard Nixon's enemies list.
"Every day Rip would decide someone in the cast or crew was out to get him," Pollak recalled.
Pollak joked about how frequently Torn mentioned the list while they worked together.
"If a day also went by without Rip Torn saying, 'I was on Nixon's list.’ All right, we got it,'" Pollak said.
When asked why Torn might have been included on the list, Pollak admitted the cast never questioned him about it.
"Well, no one wanted to ask, quite frankly," Pollak said.
Kevin Pollak Shares Rip Torn's Hotel Story
Pollak also recalled an incident involving actor Kevin O'Connor and his new bride, who stayed in a room next to Torn at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.
According to Pollak, the couple could hear Torn shouting through the thin walls. After weeks of listening to the outbursts, they put together a list of his most memorable remarks.
"The number one thing we heard Rip Torn yell at the hooker through the wall: 'I said milk it like a cow,'" Pollak recalled.
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Rip Torn Built An Acclaimed Hollywood Career
Torn, who died in 2019, worked across film, television, and theater during his career. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Cross Creek and appeared in films including Men in Black.
He also became well known for playing Artie on The Larry Sanders Show.
The role earned him six consecutive Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award in 1996.
Rip Torn Faced Legal Troubles in His Later Years
Per The Guardian, Torn also faced legal troubles during his later years. In December 2006, the actor appeared in a New York State Police booking photo following a two-car accident in North Salem, New York.
He refused to take a breathalyzer test, but a jury later acquitted him of the charge.
In 2010, Torn was arrested after breaking into a Litchfield Bancorp branch office in Connecticut. He later received a suspended jail sentence.
Torn even appeared as Don Geiss on 30 Rock alongside Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for his guest role in the comedy series.