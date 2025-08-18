ENTERTAINMENT 'Tulsa King' Season 3: Sylvester Stallone Returns With Exciting New Cast — Including Samuel L. Jackson Source: Paramount+/YouTube; Mega Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 alongside Samuel L. Jackson and other new cast members. OK! Staff Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Get ready for the return of the hit crime series Tulsa King! Paramount+ confirmed that Sylvester Stallone will step back into character as Dwight Manfredi when the show premieres its highly anticipated third season on Sunday, September 21. Joining Stallone, 58, in this gripping saga are familiar faces Frank Grillo, Neal McDonough and Dana Delany, as well as newcomers Robert Patrick, Kevin Pollak and Samuel L. Jackson. Since its debut in 2022, Tulsa King has captured audiences with Stallone's portrayal of a Mafia caporegime building a criminal enterprise in Tulsa. This series, created by Taylor Sheridan — the mind behind Yellowstone — has quickly climbed the ranks to become Paramount+’s top original series globally in 2024.

Source: Paramount/YouTube Season 3 promises Dwight’s toughest adversaries yet on 'Tulsa King.'

After a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in Season 2, fans can hardly wait for Dwight Manfredi's next move. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including its release date, cast and storyline.

What Went Down at the End of Season 2?

At the end of Season 2, viewers witnessed Stallone's Dwight getting kidnapped from his bed by masked assailants. With a bag over his head and zip ties binding him instead of traditional cuffs, viewers are left to wonder who is behind the attack — could it be the FBI or another criminal outfit? As Dwight faced interrogation, a mysterious voice ominously declared, "You work for us now." Amid the chaos, Dwight skillfully managed to wrestle control of oil tycoon Cal Thresher's weed farm while tensions flared between rival crime bosses "Chickie" Invernizzi and Bill Bevilaqua. In a shocking turn of events, Bevilaqua shot Chickie, proposing a 50/50 split with Dwight, who reluctantly accepted.

Source: Paramount/YouTube Robert Patrick, Kevin Pollak and Bella Heathcote are among the exciting new additions.

What’s in Store for Season 3?

The official logline promises exciting developments: "In Season 3, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family." In a sneak peek Instagram video shared on May 3, Stallone hinted at "devious" developments alongside Grillo, saying, "We’re about to do something a little devious in the name of commerce. … I have a feeling it’s going to go sideways."

Garrett Hedlund, who portrays Dwight's associate Mitch "The Stick" Keller, indicated that the uneasy partnership between Dwight and Bevilaqua will be central to the season's storyline, declaring, "Sometimes to take over the whole world, two kings have to come together." Hedlund also teased that this season promises to be "our darkest season yet," heightening the drama and stakes surrounding Dwight and his crew.

Source: Paramount/YouTube There will be a number of new main cast members on 'Tulsa King.'

Returning Cast Members in Season 3

In addition to Stallone and Grillo, fans can expect to see main cast members including Hedlund (Mitch), Martin Starr (Bodhi), Jay Will (Tyson), Delany (Margaret), Annabella Sciorra (Joanne) and Vincent Piazza (Vince). Interestingly, McDonough's Thresher returns, this time stepping into the role of Governor of Oklahoma — raising the stakes for Dwight and his crew. Furthermore, Chris Caldovino (Goodie), McKenna Quigley Harrington (Grace), and professional wrestler Mike "Ca$h Flo" Walden (Bigfoot) will be promoted to series regulars, each playing a pivotal role in Dwight's crew.

Exciting New Additions to the Cast

Season 3 is bringing some thrilling new characters into the mix. Patrick, known for his iconic role as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, will take on the role of Jeremiah Dunmire, the powerful head of a wealthy family with roots in the liquor business. Patrick's commanding presence is sure to add a new threat for Dwight.

Pollak also joins the cast as Special Agent Musso, described as an FBI agent with an "axe to grind." Beau Knapp will portray Dunmire's son, Cole, adding dynamics to the Dunmire storyline. In a character twist, James Russo will step into the role of Quiet Ray Renzetti, a New York mob boss, while Bella Heathcote plays Cleo Montague, a Tulsa native and daughter of a distillery owner — set to interact with Mitch in intriguing ways.

Source: Mega Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Samuel L. Jackson Joins the Tulsa King Family

The legendary Jackson will make an appearance as Russell Lee Washington Jr., an old associate of Dwight's. Reports suggest that Jackson's involvement will serve as a launchpad for a new series, NOLA King, where his character will build a criminal enterprise in New Orleans. Hedlund praised Jackson, stating, "Samuel L. Jackson is a gift to the series. ... This season will give a taste of what (Jackson) is going to do in NOLA King."

Source: Paramount/YouTube Season 1 and Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' will be available on Paramount+.