EXCLUSIVE Scandal-Dogged Kevin Spacey Sparks Booze Addiction and Suicide Fears as He Admits He's Now Homeless, Near Broke and Living Between Hotels and Airbnbs Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey has sparked concern after he claimed he's homeless in a new interview. Aaron Tinney Nov. 27 2025, Published 8:44 p.m. ET

Kevin Spacey's admission he is now homeless and living between hotels and Airbnbs has sparked mounting concerns over his well-being and boozing habits, OK! can reveal. The Oscar-winning 66-year-old was once one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors before he was blacklisted by Hollywood over his battle with scandal.

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey claimed he's 'homeless.'

Best known for his performances in House of Cards and American Beauty, he was found not guilty at a U.K. trial in 2023 of sexually assaulting four men – but the aftermath has left him in financial and personal uncertainty. Spacey admitted in a recent newspaper interview: "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I've had very little coming in and everything going out. You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again. I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain." When asked about his finances, he described them as "not great," though insisted he has never tipped into bankruptcy. Following a string of accusations from men since 2017 – allegations he has always denied – Spacey has seen his once thriving career swiftly derailed.

Source: MEGA Kevin Space was terminated after the scandal erupted.

Netflix terminated his role in House of Cards, and after being based in Baltimore, Md., for over a decade, Spacey revealed he had lost his home. Despite his acquittal in Britain's Southwark Crown Court in 2023, where his trial dominated headlines as one of the U.K.'s most high-profile #MeToo cases, the industry has yet to welcome him back. Spacey was found not guilty of assaulting four men after the four-week court hearing, but has since been battling to claw his way back to his former showbiz heights. "Kevin has been working hard to resurrect his acting career and public image," said a source close to the actor. "But the trauma of recent years has taken its toll. There have been fears expressed about his well-being and dependence on alcohol. Some have even said privately they're worried about him being suicidal after what he's been through."

Spacey has begun a tentative return to public life, recently performing his Songs & Stories show at the Parklane Luxury Collection Resort in Limassol, Cyprus. Backed by a jazz band, he shared anecdotes from his show business career and sang, as tickets for the event ranged from $287 to a $1,436 VIP package. Organizers billed the event as "the return of an entertainer in the grandest sense for one night only in Limassol's most prestigious venue." Sources inside the resort said: "Kevin arrived quiet and reserved, but was clearly grateful for the chance to get back on stage, even if it's not the Hollywood spotlight he's used to." Spacey's musical ambitions harken back to his portrayal of Bobby Darin in the 2004 biopic Beyond The Sea, and to a performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. Earlier this year, Spacey collected a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Better World Fund gala in Cannes, a move that provoked outrage among some who saw it as a snub to the #MeToo movement. The event was held at the Carlton Hotel and not officially linked to the Cannes Film Festival.

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey is 'determined not to give up,' a source said.