Khloé Kardashian Accused of Editing Photos With Son Tatum After Declaring She Stopped Using Photoshop: 'What Happened to No More Filters?'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian, True and Tatum Thompson
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian was roasted by fans for seemingly editing new photos after promising she quit Photoshop.

July 22 2025, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Fans are holding Khloé Kardashian to her promise of no more Photoshop.

Just four days after the reality star swore she'd lay off filters, social media users are speculating that she smoothed over a selfie of her with son Tatum from Monday, July 21.

khloe kardashian accused editing photos tatum after stopped photoshop
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Fans believe Khloé Kardashian Photoshopped a picture of her and Tatum.

Kardashian, 41, shared two snapshots with her 2-year-old, one smiling and one kissing him. She donned a black hoodie, diamond cross necklace and gold hoop earrings, while her child showed off a full head of curls in a white denim jacket.

"Me and my forever 🩵," she captioned the Instagram post as Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" played in the background.

Fans React to Khloé Kardashian's New Selfies

khloe kardashian accused editing photos tatum after stopped photoshop
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian snapped a sweet selfie with her son, Tatum.

However, fans seemed more focused on the Kardashians star's editing job.

"What happened to the NO MORE FILTERS? Guess it was good click bait for a magazine?" one person commented.

"In her head she must have rationalized that filters are not the same as FaceTune/Photoshop. Because otherwise WTH was the point of that lie?" another person wrote on Reddit.

khloe kardashian accused editing photos tatum after stopped photoshop
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is allegedly still editing her photos.

Others couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the young child and Kardashian's brother, Rob.

"Mini Rob Kardashian 🫠🫠🫠🩵🩵🩵 such a beautiful baby boy!!!" one fan said.

Khloé's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, thought she and Tatum looked like "twinnyzz."

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Stopped Using Photoshop

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian addressed Photoshop rumors.

During the Thursday, July 17, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, she admitted to previously Photoshopping her images. The Good American co-founder "got consumed in this filter lifestyle" because "a lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping...we couldn't see ourselves without a filter."

"There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping," she confessed. "And in hindsight, when I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character. It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."

The mom-of-two would alter her face and body to the point where the photos didn't even look like her anymore.

"I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, 'Okay, we have to lay off the filters," she explained. "This isn't real. That's not how I look, and I don't want to look like that.' It was a strange time."

Although she said she is no longer Photoshopping, she will still snap "500 photos to get one [she] like[s]."

