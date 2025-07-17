Khloé Kardashian Suffered 'Filter Blindness' as She Was 'Consumed' With Photoshop: 'I Thought I Needed to Look Like That'

The star made a big declaration: she is no longer "photoshopping" every picture she posts on social media. She felt compelled to in the past, since "a lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping, more than they do now... I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle, and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter."

"There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping," she said. "And in hindsight, when I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character. It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."

Her obsession with these filters and photo alterations became so prevalent that she would not recognize herself in the photos.

"I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, 'Okay, we have to lay off the filters," she said. "This isn't real. That's not how I look, and I don't want to look like that.' It was a strange time."

Now, she has controlled photoshoots with good lighting, adding she'll take "500 photos to get one I like."