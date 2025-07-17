Khloé Kardashian Suffered 'Filter Blindness' as She Was 'Consumed' With Photoshop: 'I Thought I Needed to Look Like That'
Khloé Kardashian recently got candid about her use of photo editing tools, admitting she's no longer "consumed in the filter world" after fixing up snapshots for years.
She Doesn't 'Photoshop' Every Photo Anymore
The star made a big declaration: she is no longer "photoshopping" every picture she posts on social media. She felt compelled to in the past, since "a lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping, more than they do now... I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle, and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter."
"There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping," she said. "And in hindsight, when I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character. It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."
Her obsession with these filters and photo alterations became so prevalent that she would not recognize herself in the photos.
"I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, 'Okay, we have to lay off the filters," she said. "This isn't real. That's not how I look, and I don't want to look like that.' It was a strange time."
Now, she has controlled photoshoots with good lighting, adding she'll take "500 photos to get one I like."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé Kardashian Gets Candid About How She 'Reconstructed' Her Face
In a recent episode of her podcast, "Khloé In Wonder Land," Kardashian cleared up rumors, ranging from her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to how many times she's gone under the knife.
While responding to allegations she "reconstructed" her entire face, she admitted that her ever-changing look is due to weight loss and getting older.
"I've also done Botox and fillers. I don't love fillers anymore," she said. "Still love Botox. I do lasers on a monthly basis. Love a f----- laser, skin tightening, anything I'll do for skin tightening. But the only facial surgery I've done is the nose job."
Similar to her other podcast episodes, this one appeared to have a smoothing filter on the video.
"I noticed my face looking not the way I like it — I would say stranger — when I was doing fillers. I didn't like that look, but I think we had filler blindness for a moment, or some people did," she said.
These days, she only gets filler where she had a tumor removed, noting it's so her face doesn't look "indented."
What Work Has Khloé Kardashian Had Done?
On June 28, Dr. Johnny Betteridge shared a video guessing all of Kardashian's alleged "facial transformation" surgeries.
In response, she gave the specifications of her nose job, laser hair removal, Botox, sculptra, soft wave therapy, filler, weight loss, collagen threads, salmon sperm facials and more.