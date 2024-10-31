Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Son Tatum's Excitement for Halloween and Shares Photos of His Adorable Costumes
Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum Thompson, is ready to go trick-or-treating!
The reality star uploaded a slew of pictures to her Snapchat to document her 2-year-old's Halloween celebrations, which included more than one adorable costume.
"We're ready for Halloween!!" the mom-of-two, 40, declared in one image that showed her little boy standing in front of spooky decorations. In another snap, the toddler adorably wore a pumpkin costume, while an outdoors shot pictured the little one in a Frankenstein outfit.
"Who knew Frankenstein could be so cute?" Kardashian said of her youngest child.
The Good American designer also uploaded a photo of daughter True Thompson, 6, wearing fangs.
Khloé shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.
The Strong Looks Better Naked author also raved over sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner's costumes and posted photos from her past Halloween celebrations.
Though the NBA player, 33, wasn't in any of the photographs, Khloé previously revealed that she allows her unfaithful ex to visit the kids at her home whenever he wants to.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," she said of the aftermath of his cheating scandals. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she continued during her interview with tmrw magazine earlier this year. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
On an episode of women's health advocacy podcast "SHE MD," Khloé said of her on-off ex, "Tristan is an incredible father, and I don't want this to be a bashing thing...He did make mistakes ... [but] he's the nicest guy. And we get along so well now."
While she noted that she and Tristan aren't "meant to be" romantically, an insider countered that she's still hung up on him.
"Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” the insider spilled. "As much h--- as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him."
In addition to the two kids the athlete shares with Khloé, he has a son with ex Jordan Craig and another son with Maralee Nichols, a woman he slept with while he was still dating the Revenge Body host.