Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves as She Shows Off Her Toned Thighs While Visiting Ulta for Launch of New Fragrance: Photos
Khloé Kardashian is serving looks — and smelling good while doing it!
The reality star recently took a trip to an Ulta Beauty store in Calabasas, Calif., to celebrate the launch of her first-ever signature fragrance, XO Khloé.
In photos obtained by OK!, Khloé could be seen looking stunning in a jelly sheer halter catsuit from her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand's collaboration with Swarovski.
The outfit's tight design looked extremely flattering on Khloé's body, as the fabric hugged her waist and showed off her toned thighs.
The Good American co-founder paired the jumpsuit with a satin trench coat from Haider Ackermann and strutted into the retail store in Christian Louboutin's So Kate Pumps.
Khloé's sensual scent features notes of woodsy florals, crystallized rose petals and hints of orange blossom water. The fragrance, which retails on Ulta.com and in stores for $78 (100ml), is enhanced with touches of decadent praline and alluring musks. A travel spray version of XO Khloé is available for $32.
XO Khloé first launched in the U.K., where it is sold exclusively at Harrods, on November 25. The perfume later was dropped on Ulta's site in the U.S. on December 1 and in stores on December 8.
The Kardashians star's fragrance is expected to start being sold at certain places worldwide in spring 2025 — including territories like Europe, Australia and Mexico.
To celebrate the launch of her fragrance, Khloé brought her daughter, True Thompson, her niece Dream Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, to check out the product in person.
"I was so excited to take my girls to @ultabeauty and show them my fragrance in the store! ✨🤍🥹 they were so proud! My heart is so happy 🤍," the socialite captioned an Instagram Carousel of images.
Khloé also shared an iconic video of True — whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson — and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, re-enacting their aunt Kourtney Kardashian's viral line from Season 4 of their family's reality series.
"I can’t eat this but how exciting is it to smell it," Dream mouthed along to the voice-over of Kourtney, as True inhaled the fragrance's scent.
"I love my girls!!!! XO Khloé 💋," the mom-of-two — who also shares her son, Tatum, 2, with Tristan, captioned the video.
In another post, the media personality wrote, "XO Khloé is in @ultabeauty and I couldn’t be more excited!!!!!" to which her mom, Kris, responded in the comments section: "They rolled out the red carpet for you Koko!!!!!! . It’s so amazing and you are so amazing and you smell delicious so I’m THRILLED you have this gorgeous beautiful fragrance to share with everyone !!!!!!!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."
When first announcing the perfume's launch in America last month, Khloé penned: "The wait is over! XO Khloé ✨ is finally here — available online at Ulta.com exclusively with @ultabeauty in the US."
"I hope you love this fragrance as much as I do — it has been an incredible journey, from the 100 rounds of fragrance mods to get the perfect scent, to all of the design details of the packaging! It truly is my perfect scent. #XOKHLOE #ultabeauty," she gushed.