Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Butt in Black Formfitting Bodysuit: See Sultry Photos
Khloé Kardashian is turning up the heat this holiday season!
The mom-of-two dropped jaws with a series of Instagram photos showcasing her snatched curves in a sleek black turtleneck bodysuit paired with floral-patterned fishnet tights and matching high heels to give the ensemble a bold, chic vibe.
One photo featured her standing with her back to the camera as she parted white curtains.
In another shot, the reality TV star struck a playful pose while in a modern, stylish room. She then held a bunch of red grapes while appearing to eat one.
She simply captioned the post, “♡,” while tagging her glam squad.
Naturally, people in the comments section were blown away by her stunning look.
“Are you f------ kidding me 🥵🔥,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Khloooooo gets better and better every time !!! 😍😍.”
“whattttt these pics ‘re soo hot, love uu koko❤️,” a third praised.
A fourth added: “I just stared at this slide for way too long!! 😂 😍 🤤.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The sizzling photo carousel comes on the heels of Kardashian facing backlash over alleged cosmetic procedures following the release of a recent interview video.
"Khloé needs to stop with the filler 😳," one fan wrote after a screenshot from the interview surfaced on Reddit.
"She’s gonna end up lookin like Donatella Versace if she doesn’t stop playing with her face," one user wrote, referring to the fashion designer who seemingly went under the knife as of late, while another quipped that it looked like she had "a few pounds of filler" injected.
In a recent interview, Kardashian opened up about how years of scrutiny over her appearance has deeply affected her mental health.
"When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence," she confessed to Bustle. "And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you!' It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me."
"The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing," she continued. "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me."
Kardashian explained that her 2013 divorce from Lamar Odom was the reason she started shedding some pounds in the first place.
"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she spilled.
"But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago," she continued.