Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Butt in Black Formfitting Bodysuit: See Sultry Photos

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her rear in a black formfitting bodysuit in a recent Instagram post.

Khloé Kardashian is turning up the heat this holiday season!

The mom-of-two dropped jaws with a series of Instagram photos showcasing her snatched curves in a sleek black turtleneck bodysuit paired with floral-patterned fishnet tights and matching high heels to give the ensemble a bold, chic vibe.

Khloé Kardashian recently shared a photo of her butt in a skintight bodysuit and tights.

One photo featured her standing with her back to the camera as she parted white curtains.

In another shot, the reality TV star struck a playful pose while in a modern, stylish room. She then held a bunch of red grapes while appearing to eat one.

She simply captioned the post, “♡,” while tagging her glam squad.

Naturally, people in the comments section were blown away by her stunning look.

“Are you f------ kidding me 🥵🔥,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Khloooooo gets better and better every time !!! 😍😍.”

“whattttt these pics ‘re soo hot, love uu koko❤️,” a third praised.

A fourth added: “I just stared at this slide for way too long!! 😂 😍 🤤.”