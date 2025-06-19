or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoHEALTH

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She 'Wasn't Funny Anymore' After Weight Loss

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian exposed some of social media users' worst comments surrounding her slimmed-down physique.

By:

June 19 2025, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's weight loss sparked much online controversy, and the reality star took one particular comment to heart.

The Good American co-founder, 40, described a claim about how her personality has changed during the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

khloe kardashian claps back haters claim wasnt funny weight loss
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian revealed that people thought she wasn't 'funny anymore' after she lost weight.

"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled comments she received after debuting her new physique.

Some people went as far as to call her a "traitor to the bigger community" after shedding pounds. However, Kardashian "came to terms" with the fact that she's "never going to make everyone happy."

"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she added.

The Kardashians star admitted she "felt more confident" in a bigger figure, but lost weight because of societal pressures.

"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she revealed. "I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian admitted she felt more confident when she was bigger.

Even though the fashion mogul has slimmed down, being "skinny" isn't the goal for her.

"I'm at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I've been really trying to up my protein intake," the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder explained to a publication. "I'm all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny."

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's Weight-Loss Journey

khloe kardashian claps back haters claim wasnt funny weight loss
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom.

Kardashian has been open about her struggles with her body ever since 2013, when she separated from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. She turned to the gym to help cope with the heartbreak.

"As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt," she told an outlet in December 2024. "I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it."

Did Khloé Kardashian Use Ozempic?

khloe kardashian claps back haters claim wasnt funny weight loss
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian hosts a podcast called 'Khloé in Wonderland.'

The reality star denied using Ozempic to aid in her weight loss but does not criticize anyone who chooses to try GLP-1s.

"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she quipped. "But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.