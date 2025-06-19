Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She 'Wasn't Funny Anymore' After Weight Loss

"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled comments she received after debuting her new physique.

Some people went as far as to call her a "traitor to the bigger community" after shedding pounds. However, Kardashian "came to terms" with the fact that she's "never going to make everyone happy."

"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she added.

The Kardashians star admitted she "felt more confident" in a bigger figure, but lost weight because of societal pressures.

"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she revealed. "I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."