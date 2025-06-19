Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She 'Wasn't Funny Anymore' After Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian's weight loss sparked much online controversy, and the reality star took one particular comment to heart.
The Good American co-founder, 40, described a claim about how her personality has changed during the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.
"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled comments she received after debuting her new physique.
Some people went as far as to call her a "traitor to the bigger community" after shedding pounds. However, Kardashian "came to terms" with the fact that she's "never going to make everyone happy."
"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she added.
The Kardashians star admitted she "felt more confident" in a bigger figure, but lost weight because of societal pressures.
"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she revealed. "I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."
Even though the fashion mogul has slimmed down, being "skinny" isn't the goal for her.
"I'm at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I've been really trying to up my protein intake," the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder explained to a publication. "I'm all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny."
Khloé Kardashian's Weight-Loss Journey
Kardashian has been open about her struggles with her body ever since 2013, when she separated from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. She turned to the gym to help cope with the heartbreak.
"As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt," she told an outlet in December 2024. "I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it."
Did Khloé Kardashian Use Ozempic?
The reality star denied using Ozempic to aid in her weight loss but does not criticize anyone who chooses to try GLP-1s.
"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she quipped. "But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."