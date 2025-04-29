or
BREAKING NEWS
Khloé Kardashian Ripped Apart for Shockingly Thin Bikini Photos: 'Put Some Meat on Them Bones!'

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian looked unusually thin in a series of new swimwear snapshots.

By:

April 29 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Fans are starting to get suspicious about Khloé Kardashian's increasingly thin physique.

The Kardashians star, 40, showed off her long legs, cinched waist and ripped abs in a social media share that sparked controversy on Monday, April 28.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

"I liked her better when she was thicker," one person wrote, while another begged her to "put some meat on them bones."

Many of the people who took to the comments section thought she looked too skinny, going as far as to say she "look[ed] sick" and needs to "chill with the Ozempic life."

"D--- she's fading away, she's too obsess[ed] in looking perfect," one fan mourned.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian snuggled up with her daughter, True.

Others, however, thought Kardashian looked "strong and healthy" and praised her fitness regimen.

"This haircut, that body, just dang!" someone wrote, also referencing the reality star's new, shoulder-length bob.

WAGS alum Olivia Pierson showed support for her friend, commenting several heart eyes, red hearts and cherry emojis. Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq added heart emojis underneath the Instagram carousel as well.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian had a pool day with her two children, True and Tatum.

The Good American co-founder kicked off her photo dump with a silly snapshot, throwing up two peace signs alongside her children, True, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 2.

Khloé stunned in a red polka dot micro bikini, paired with red mini shorts, white sneakers and a cross necklace. True held her hand as she posed with a popsicle, wearing a cherry-printed mini dress with a fringe hem. Her brother kept things simple in a plain white T-shirt, printed shorts and matching slides.

The celebrity mom captioned her post with summer-themed emojis — a palm tree, cherries, watermelon and sun — as a Disney ukulele track called "Lava" played in the background.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has been working on her body for over 10 years.

Khloé has been outspoken about her struggles with her weight over the years and why it was important to her to transform her look. Her journey with her body dates back to 2013, when she separated from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. After a therapist exposed her private information to a tabloid, she turned to another means of coping with the pain of heartbreak: the gym, where she felt "safest."

"As a byproduct, my body started changing," the TV star explained to Bustle in December 2024. "I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it."

She admitted people just assume she lost weight due to surgery or Ozempic when it's really been a decade-long battle.

"But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!'" she expressed. "As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian's thin physique sparked controversy on Instagram.

Khloé confessed to actually feeling more confident when she was bigger.

"I thought I was the hottest thing in the world..." she admitted. "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'Ok, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me."

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark.