Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Slim Figure in Cheeky New Activewear Line: Hot Photos

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned posterior in photos for her new activewear collaboration.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is not afraid to get cheeky — and now she’s encouraging her fans to do the same.

The Kardashians star, 40, teamed up with Fabletics on a new line of booty-enhancing activewear, marking her fifth collaboration with the fitness brand.

The new collection — titled Khloé V5 — dropped with a series of images of the mom-of-two showing off her assets.

In one shot, Kardashian leaned over a stationary bike, flaunting her posterior in a matching bright blue, high-neck sports bra and leggings.

Another photo showed the Good American co-founder posing at a gas station in a hot pink, bodycon mini dress and oversized pink fur coat.

One series of images depicted the fitness guru pouring herself a green beverage at a water station. She wore a long-sleeve sports crop top and high-waisted leggings in a color the brand calls "mint sorbet."

Kardashian showed her casual side in a photo lounging at the wheel of a red car, cozied up in gray tracksuit.

By contrast, she gave off an effortlessly sultry aura in a campaign shot lying on the floor, surrounded by magazines and pizza. The fitness aficionado wore a bright pink plunging bra with high-waisted shorts as she raised a slice to her lips.

Kardashian has been outspoken about her relationship with her body since as early as 2017, when she starred in the E! spinoff series Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian.

During a Thursday, March 27, episode of her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," she admitted she felt more confident when she was heavier.

"I tell one of my girlfriends, she works with me, we were both bigger and now that we’re smaller, we’re athletic smaller," she said. “We'll always joke and be like, 'I was so much more confident when I was fat and chubby….' Now in a bathing suit I’m like, 'Oh, do you see this?' It’s nuts."

Kardashian attributed lingering insecurities about her body to the pressure placed on her by the media. During a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she admitted to her older sister Kourtney Kardashian that she viewed herself as the "chubby" sister.

"I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough," she said during a confessional.

Khloé — who shares children True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with her ex Tristan Thompson — declared she does not want her kids to suffer from the same insecurities.

In 2021, she responded to a TikTok video addressing headlines about her body changes over the years, writing, "I don't want anyone to kiss my a--. I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."

