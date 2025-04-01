Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Slim Figure in Cheeky New Activewear Line: Hot Photos

The new collection — titled Khloé V5 — dropped with a series of images of the mom-of-two showing off her assets.

In one shot, Kardashian leaned over a stationary bike, flaunting her posterior in a matching bright blue, high-neck sports bra and leggings.

Another photo showed the Good American co-founder posing at a gas station in a hot pink, bodycon mini dress and oversized pink fur coat.

One series of images depicted the fitness guru pouring herself a green beverage at a water station. She wore a long-sleeve sports crop top and high-waisted leggings in a color the brand calls "mint sorbet."