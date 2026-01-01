Khloé Kardashian’s Chilling Ghost Encounter: Why She Can't Sleep With the Lights Off

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian can’t sleep with the lights off, and it all stems from a ghostly encounter in a former rental home. During the December 3 episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land”, Kardashian, 41, recounted a creepy incident involving a spirit that reportedly rubbed her hair in the middle of the night while her daughter, True, now 7, slept in her crib.

"Nothing was there, I was so freaked out," Khloé revealed, reflecting on the eerie experience that has haunted her for years. While chatting with her close friend Savas Oguz, a childhood friend of her ex Tristan Thompson, the starlet shared details of the unnerving night. “It was the scariest thing,” she said, recalling that it happened when True was an infant in the Oaks rental home.

“I was sleeping, and there was a hallway from True's room to my room. It was a little narrow hallway, made of wood, so I could hear footsteps,” she explained. When she heard the sound of someone walking, she immediately checked the monitor, only to find True still fast asleep. After laying back down, Kardashian felt a sensation running from the top of her head down her hair. “I could feel it was a small hand,” she described, mimicking the ghostly touch.

“So I just laid back down — it was the middle of the night — and I shut my eyes. And then I felt something do this,” she said, running her fingers through her hair again. “[It] rubbed my head, and I remember closing my eyes, going, ‘Please don't be there, please don't be there, please don't be there.’ I opened my eyes, and nothing was there. I was so freaked out.” She added, “She rubbed my hair — she did. It was the scariest thing. I've never slept with the light off ever since."

Alexa, a member of Kardashian's team, confirmed during the podcast recording that several unsettling incidents occurred while Kardashian lived in the rental house. One particularly bizarre event involved a drained jacuzzi with a Barbie doll sitting ominously at the bottom.

Aside from her ghostly beliefs, Kardashian also holds strong views on one of the most debated conspiracy theories: that the 1969 Moon landing was fake. Her sister Kim Kardashian supported this skepticism on an episode of The Kardashians, expressing her doubts and sending related articles to her costar Sarah Paulson. NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy quickly debunked Kim’s claims, asserting, "We've been to the Moon before ... 6 times!"