OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Khloe Kardashian
NEWS

Khloé Kardashian’s Chilling Ghost Encounter: Why She Can't Sleep With the Lights Off

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @Khloekardashian/YouTube

Freaky!

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian can’t sleep with the lights off, and it all stems from a ghostly encounter in a former rental home.

During the December 3 episode of her podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land”, Kardashian, 41, recounted a creepy incident involving a spirit that reportedly rubbed her hair in the middle of the night while her daughter, True, now 7, slept in her crib.

image of Khloé Kardashian recalled a terrifying ghost encounter.
Source: @Khloekardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian recalled a terrifying ghost encounter.

"Nothing was there, I was so freaked out," Khloé revealed, reflecting on the eerie experience that has haunted her for years.

While chatting with her close friend Savas Oguz, a childhood friend of her ex Tristan Thompson, the starlet shared details of the unnerving night. “It was the scariest thing,” she said, recalling that it happened when True was an infant in the Oaks rental home.

Source: @Khloekardashian/YouTube
“I was sleeping, and there was a hallway from True's room to my room. It was a little narrow hallway, made of wood, so I could hear footsteps,” she explained. When she heard the sound of someone walking, she immediately checked the monitor, only to find True still fast asleep.

After laying back down, Kardashian felt a sensation running from the top of her head down her hair. “I could feel it was a small hand,” she described, mimicking the ghostly touch.

image of True Thompson is the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Source: MEGA

True Thompson is the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

“So I just laid back down — it was the middle of the night — and I shut my eyes. And then I felt something do this,” she said, running her fingers through her hair again.

“[It] rubbed my head, and I remember closing my eyes, going, ‘Please don't be there, please don't be there, please don't be there.’ I opened my eyes, and nothing was there. I was so freaked out.”

She added, “She rubbed my hair — she did. It was the scariest thing. I've never slept with the light off ever since."

She hasn’t slept with the lights off since the incident.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She hasn’t slept with the lights off since the incident.

Alexa, a member of Kardashian's team, confirmed during the podcast recording that several unsettling incidents occurred while Kardashian lived in the rental house. One particularly bizarre event involved a drained jacuzzi with a Barbie doll sitting ominously at the bottom.

image of Kim Kardashian believes the 1969 moon landing was fake.
Source: HULU

Kim Kardashian believes the 1969 moon landing was fake.

Aside from her ghostly beliefs, Kardashian also holds strong views on one of the most debated conspiracy theories: that the 1969 Moon landing was fake. Her sister Kim Kardashian supported this skepticism on an episode of The Kardashians, expressing her doubts and sending related articles to her costar Sarah Paulson.

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy quickly debunked Kim’s claims, asserting, "We've been to the Moon before ... 6 times!"

Khloé later acknowledged that she might have influenced Kim’s doubts, admitting, "I don't believe in the Moon landing. That's very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I've gotten her into a lot of trouble!"

