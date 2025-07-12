Khloé Kardashian Faces Her Fear as She Reveals Haunting Encounter With a 'Little Girl' Ghost
During an episode of her podcast, Khloé Kardashian daringly opened the floor to listener queries, diving deep into her personal fears, supernatural experiences and the realities of single motherhood.
This self-exploratory session has sent ripples through social media, captivating audiences with her candidness, including frightening tales of ghostly encounters and phobias that seem larger than life.
During an "Ask Me Anything" segment, Kardashian, well-known for her larger-than-life persona, tackled everything from dating as a single mother-of-two to a rather peculiar fear of whales.
"I don't know why someone would fake a whale phobia, but yes," she admitted, revealing that her anxiety isn't simply about these majestic creatures but encompasses all aquatic life.
"The size really makes me uncomfortable," she explained, emphasizing her trepidation about the ocean's depths, a realm filled with uncertainties.
Her fear took on a life of its own as she portrayed the sheer magnitude of whales, quipping, "Some of the whales, their hearts are as big as a small school bus. Planes crash and we can't find debris from big planes, and you're gonna tell me, 'Oh, there's no sharks in this water?'"
Yet, the podcast took a darker turn when she unveiled a chilling tale of a ghostly encounter with a "little girl" spirit that haunted her rental home.
This revelation added a supernatural twist to her already candid dialogue. The starlet shared how her daughter, True, seemed to communicate with this entity, recounting how the spirit would wake her at night. "True would tell me about her," she recalled.
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Her 'Crazy' Phobia After Video Shows Humpback Whale Swallowing and Releasing Kayaker: 'They're Terrifying!'
- Khloé Kardashian Begs Fans to Stop Sending Her Whale Memes After Revealing Bizarre Phobia: 'It Freaks Me Out So Much!'
- Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Haters After Receiving Backlash for Single-Parent Narrative: 'I'm Still Learning'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The podcast host went on to share parallels between her experiences with the paranormal and her personal journey, reflecting on her past relationships and traumas.
"I think everything that happens in our lives is meant to happen," she said, attributing her resilience to the challenges posed by her high-profile relationships, including her public divorce from Lamar Odom and her tumultuous romance with Tristan Thompson.
She conveyed a remarkable sense of acceptance, saying, "I don't know if I would've been able to handle just that isolated incident... I'm really proud of myself for the way I handled them."
As Khloé recounted her experiences, a sense of vulnerability seeped through, showcasing her growth as she navigates motherhood and personal fears.
"I would never want to change who I am for my children because another came into my life," she confessed when discussing her apprehensions about dating while raising young kids. "People are f----- scary," she added, echoing a sentiment shared by many parents.
Despite expressing her fear of entering new relationships, Khloé remains open to love, stating, "I'd like to be married someday — and maybe even have another kid should that come up in a marriage."
In a lighter tone, she shared how she's keeping busy.
"I am the happiest when I'm surrounded by my family," she stated. "I take pride in that, so that stuff makes me happy, even if I'm complaining and I'm exhausted at the end of the day."