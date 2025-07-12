Khloé Kardashian Faces Her Fear as She Reveals Haunting Encounter With a 'Little Girl' Ghost

During an "Ask Me Anything" segment, Kardashian, well-known for her larger-than-life persona, tackled everything from dating as a single mother-of-two to a rather peculiar fear of whales.

"I don't know why someone would fake a whale phobia, but yes," she admitted, revealing that her anxiety isn't simply about these majestic creatures but encompasses all aquatic life.

"The size really makes me uncomfortable," she explained, emphasizing her trepidation about the ocean's depths, a realm filled with uncertainties.