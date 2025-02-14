Khloé Kardashian Defends Her 'Crazy' Phobia After Video Shows Humpback Whale Swallowing and Releasing Kayaker: 'They're Terrifying!'
Khloé Kardashian feels validated!
Though fans and her family members poke fun at the reality star's phobia of whales, the mom-of-two defended herself after a viral video showed a kayaker off the Chilean coast being swallowed and then released by a humpback whale.
"I have been tagged in this video dozens of times and it really is FREAKING me out!" Kardashian, 40, tweeted alongside the clip. "You guys all want to say I’m crazy about my phobia, but it doesn’t seem so crazy now does it?!?! Whales are terrifying!!"
"And why are you in a kayak that deep in the water?" she wondered. "Wtf is going on."
"What a crazy person for being on a kayak anyways," she added in another tweet. "Deep water is a wild place."
The Good American co-founder has been an open book about her fear, though that hasn't stopped her children from teasing her over it. In fact, last year, she revealed via social media that daughter True Thompson, 6, drew her a picture of a whale, with Kardashian captioning the artwork, "The kids think this is funny...It's not."
In a follow-up post, Kardashian freaked out after finding a book on humpback whales in her daughter's homework stack.
"So, my kids are asleep, I'm going through my daughter's homework that came in, and then she like, checks these books out from the library, I swear, just to mess with me," she spilled. "Why? Why? I can't even look at this."
The Strong Looks Better Naked author also discussed her aversion to the aquatic mammals on Season 4 of The Kardashians while they vacationed in Mexico.
"Why is this whale season? Like, what are they doing? Mating? That's sick. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort," Kardashian said as she looked out at the ocean from the beach house the family was staying in. "What in the f--- are the chances that we're here, what is this, mating season or something?"
She went into more details in a confessional scene, sharing, "Off the coast of California, you didn't hear about the couple that got swallowed up by the f------ whale and then got spit back out because it was an accident? This f------ thing is so big you don't see it coming and there's no ripples, there's no warning. That's weird."
"And my daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f--- with me and she thinks it's so funny," the star added. "Everyone turns into a f------ a------ at some point, oh my god."