'It Was Really Scary': Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had to Miss Christmas Because Daughter True, 6, Had a 'Horrible' 105-Degree Fever
True Thompson was under the weather this Christmas.
Two days after Khloé Kardashian and her tots missed the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash due to the 6-year-old’s illness, the mother-of-two revealed details of the health scare.
“Tatum was super sick the weekend before,” The Kardashians star, 40, said about her son, 2, on Thursday, December 26.
While her youngest “was great for Christmas Eve and all that,” True was not well.
“True had a 105 fever,” she explained. “It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she’s just starting to feel better.”
The Good American co-founder then wished fans a belated merry Christmas, as she did not celebrate much while taking care of the kiddos.
“She was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast,” the matriarch added of True. “We’re doing Santa toys today because she just wasn’t in the mood yesterday."
“Poor thing, that’s when you know your kid is sick, when Santa toys don’t even excite them,” she continued of her offspring, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. “I’m so happy she’s feeling better.”
On Friday, December 27, the famous sister also shared a photo of True balled up on the couch with their cat as she recovered.
“My poor baby. She’s never been sick this long ever. I feel so badly for her. I pray everyone stays healthy!! It’s been going around. Baby kitty wins the cuddle award,” she wrote.
The update on True’s condition came after the brunette beauty announced on social media she’d be skipping out on Kris Jenner’s famous December 24 party.
The reality TV personality said she was “bummed” to be missing the shindig that night.
“Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick,” she shared. “For the first time in a long long time, we will miss Christmas Eve.”
“I feel so terrible for my sick littles,” she added. “No fun, but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!!
According to Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum didn’t miss too much, as the family planned to do “a really low-key Christmas Eve party this year.”
The SKIMS founder stated there was “a lot of construction going on” at everyone's homes, so hosting their massive celebration wasn’t in the cards this year. However, Kim assured the crew would still be “dressing up to the nines because that’s what we do.”