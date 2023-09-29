Khloé Kardashian Begs Fans to Stop Sending Her Whale Memes After Revealing Bizarre Phobia: 'It Freaks Me Out So Much!'
Khloé Kardashian couldn't handle the flood of memes that came her way after the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.
In one scene, the Kardashian brood spotted whales swimming off the coast of Mexico, prompting the 39-year-old to confess, "I am really freaking out ... I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it."
Following the premiere, Kardashian took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to kindly ask her followers to stop sharing pictures and memes of the large sea creatures with her.
"Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off," she wrote on Friday, September 29. "It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable."
In a follow-up tweet, Kardashian admitted that it had been a strange fear of hers "for years."
"I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias," she explained. "I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much."
When a fan gushed about how relatable she was in the comments section, she quipped back, "Oh my God, is that relatable? I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the f--- out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Several other X users commiserated with the reality star's obscure fear. One penned, "Don’t even get me started on the sounds ??? Horrifying," and another said, "This is my phobia too. I have never heard anyone have the same phobia! I’m terrified of them. Even seeing a picture of one."
"Well they’re f------ HUGE so it makes total sense and is a rational fear!!" a third wrote.
"They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time," Kardashian replied back. "Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f------ bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there."
Despite her intense fears of whales and her overall apprehension regarding other ocean life, Kardashian proved that she wasn't without a sense of humor.
After a follower posted, "Don’t go we whale miss you," she quoted the message and added, "Lol this one got me."