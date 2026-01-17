Khloé Kardashian's Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas. The incident went down in the early hours of January 17, according to TMZ. The former basketball star, 46, was also slapped with traffic violations, including driving over 41 miles per hour over the limit, as well as improper lane change and failure to maintain lanes.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Odom Overdosed in 2015

Source: MEGA Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian were married from 2009 until 2016.

The athlete is still in custody and was booked for the DUI on Saturday. Odom, who previously battled drug and alcohol abuse issues, was also previously arrested for a DUI in 2013. In 2015, he almost died following an overdose while at Nevada brothel. Kardashian, 41, had rushed to his side at the time, also acting as his medical counsel while he was on life support.

Article continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers Player Opened Up About His Sobriety in 2021

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

The Kardashians star and the Los Angeles Lakers player were married from 2009 until 2016, with the latter years of their marriage marred with infidelity and drug abuse allegations. Odom and been focused on his sobriety in recent years, telling Good Morning America in 2021 that he uses ketamine to help stay clean. "I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time," he shared. "I'm feeling amazing. I'm alive, sober, and happy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The basketball star overdosed at a Nevada brothel in 2015.

"I don't wake up looking to do lines…or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled," Odom went on, adding that friend Kobe Bryant's tragic death in 2020, would have brought the "old Lamar" back into the wild world of substance abuse. "That'd have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn't even enter my mind," the reality star said. "I wouldn't want to try to stop to be great. If I have greatness inside of me, I want to try to get it out."

Source: MEGA The Kloud founder said Lamar Odom's drug habit was 'heightened' when he was in the NBA.