Lamar Odom Admits Drugs Were 'His Girlfriend' During His Marriage To Khloé Kardashian

Levin then asked Odom how often he was using drugs during their relationship, which ultimately ended in 2013. "For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever," he replied.

Despite the ups and downs, the reality star made it clear that Kardashian, 38, was supportive throughout their relationship.

"I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s**t. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy," he added.