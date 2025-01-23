Khloé Kardashian Says Being Cheated on by Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom Was 'Never About the Immediate Relationship'
Khloé Kardashian’s exes were unfaithful, but she’s making it clear that has nothing to do with her.
On an episode of her “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast, the star shared, “I know what was done to me was not about me. I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from.”
Kardashian was referring to infidelity that arose in her marriage to Lamar Odom and in her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained her former boyfriends would always have a story as to why they were unfaithful, noting they would blame it on their parents or coming from a “broken home.”
“It's always something like that,” she shared. “It's never about the immediate relationship.”
Though it wasn't an easy thing to go through, Kardashian has been able to lean on her family and her “relationship with God."
“I just learned it wasn’t about me,” she reiterated.
“I was used for that person to learn life lessons,” she noted of why these incidents occurred. She also stressed how she tried to approach the men who cheated on her with “compassion and kindness.”
“No matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back,” she added.
Regardless of the bad times she’s been through in her love life, Kardashian shared she is still a “hopeless romantic” and hopes the next man she meets is her “forever partner.”
While she’s currently not dating due to her “relationship” with her kids being “everything to her,” she shared she feels “so fulfilled.”
“And I also love that I've taken about three years off of dating,” she revealed. “And I feel like I've really got to know myself on a deeper level.”
Odom married Kardashian in 2009, after only knowing each other for a month. In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce amid cheating rumors. Thompson and Kardashian met in 2016, having their first baby together in 2018. Even when their first child was born, there were rumors of him cheating. They had an on-again, off-again relationship going until 2021, when Thompson cheated on Kardashian, as it was later revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.