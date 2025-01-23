Khloé Kardashian Says Being Cheated on by Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom Was 'Never About the Immediate Relationship'

On an episode of her “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast, the star shared, “I know what was done to me was not about me. I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from.”

Kardashian was referring to infidelity that arose in her marriage to Lamar Odom and in her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained her former boyfriends would always have a story as to why they were unfaithful, noting they would blame it on their parents or coming from a “broken home.”

“It's always something like that,” she shared. “It's never about the immediate relationship.”