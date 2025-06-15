or
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure as She Nearly Spills Out of Her Sports Bra in Drool-Worthy Photos

photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: mega

The 'Kardashians' star stunned in her matching workout attire.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned physique as she posed for several Instagram selfies during an outdoor workout on Friday, June 13.

Although the reality TV star’s cleavage nearly spilled out of her pink Fabletics outfit, her 302 million Instagram followers were more impressed by her ripped abs, with many agreeing that her fit figure is “body goals.”

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage in Fabletics Gear

khloe kardashian fit figure spills out of sports bra photos
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The Good American co-founder's bestie Malika Haqq complimented her with several comments under her Instagram series.

“Giving body for DAYSSS,” commented one.

“Always in great shape — inspiration for millions,” wrote another.

Her bestie Malika Haqq also hyped her up in the comments by writing multiple messages to the star, including how much she was in “love” with Kardashian’s look.

The mom-of-two let her hair down for the majority of her photos to show off her shoulder-length bob. Though she worked up a sweat, she accessorized with a cross necklace.

Critics Slam Khloé Kardashian for Being Too Skinny

khloe kardashian fit figure spills out sports bra
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Critics slammed the reality TV star in April for allegedly using Ozempic.

Despite the compliments, Kardashian was ridiculed after she shared a series of bikini-clad photos in April. Many critics claimed she looked too skinny as they slammed her for going too far with the “Ozempic life.”

“I liked her better when she was thicker,” one person wrote, while another said she “looked sick.”

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

khloe kardashian fit figure spills out sports bra drool worthy photos
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian recently discussed what her relationship was like with Caitlyn Jenner when she was growing up.

While Kardashian remains motivated to stay active, she’s also busy creating content for her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

During a recent episode, she welcomed her sister Kourtney Kardashian to talk about their experience in a blended family, specifically their relationship with their estranged stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think something that Bruce did so well, or I can speak for myself, but Bruce never tried to be dad. And I always appreciated and respected that,” Khloé said before Kourtney expressed how “that wasn’t my experience.”

Kourtney Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner Was 'Controlling'

khloe kardashian fit figure spills out sports bra photos
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian explained to her sister why she never became close with their stepfather.

The Poosh founder elaborated, saying that Caitlyn “tried to be controlling and bossy” with her and went as far as not allowing “certain friends” to hang out with her at their family home.

Though the Good American co-founder always knew her eldest sister and stepfather never “connected,” she was shocked to finally find out why.

khloe kardashian fit figure spills out sports bra photo
Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian said Caitlyn Jenner was 'controlling' of her.

“I just thought you didn’t like him because he was replacing dad — not that he did, no one could replace dad, but that’s just why I thought you didn't like him,” Khloé stated, referring to the late Robert Kardashian.

“I had such a different experience,” Khloé elaborated. “But maybe mom had a talk with him. Maybe your retraction taught him something. So maybe it was a lesson for everyone.”

