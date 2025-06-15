Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure as She Nearly Spills Out of Her Sports Bra in Drool-Worthy Photos
Khloé Kardashian flaunted her toned physique as she posed for several Instagram selfies during an outdoor workout on Friday, June 13.
Although the reality TV star’s cleavage nearly spilled out of her pink Fabletics outfit, her 302 million Instagram followers were more impressed by her ripped abs, with many agreeing that her fit figure is “body goals.”
Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage in Fabletics Gear
“Giving body for DAYSSS,” commented one.
“Always in great shape — inspiration for millions,” wrote another.
Her bestie Malika Haqq also hyped her up in the comments by writing multiple messages to the star, including how much she was in “love” with Kardashian’s look.
The mom-of-two let her hair down for the majority of her photos to show off her shoulder-length bob. Though she worked up a sweat, she accessorized with a cross necklace.
Critics Slam Khloé Kardashian for Being Too Skinny
Despite the compliments, Kardashian was ridiculed after she shared a series of bikini-clad photos in April. Many critics claimed she looked too skinny as they slammed her for going too far with the “Ozempic life.”
“I liked her better when she was thicker,” one person wrote, while another said she “looked sick.”
While Kardashian remains motivated to stay active, she’s also busy creating content for her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.
During a recent episode, she welcomed her sister Kourtney Kardashian to talk about their experience in a blended family, specifically their relationship with their estranged stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.
“I think something that Bruce did so well, or I can speak for myself, but Bruce never tried to be dad. And I always appreciated and respected that,” Khloé said before Kourtney expressed how “that wasn’t my experience.”
Kourtney Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner Was 'Controlling'
The Poosh founder elaborated, saying that Caitlyn “tried to be controlling and bossy” with her and went as far as not allowing “certain friends” to hang out with her at their family home.
Though the Good American co-founder always knew her eldest sister and stepfather never “connected,” she was shocked to finally find out why.
“I just thought you didn’t like him because he was replacing dad — not that he did, no one could replace dad, but that’s just why I thought you didn't like him,” Khloé stated, referring to the late Robert Kardashian.
“I had such a different experience,” Khloé elaborated. “But maybe mom had a talk with him. Maybe your retraction taught him something. So maybe it was a lesson for everyone.”