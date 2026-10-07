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Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure in Sultry Silhouette Photos

Composite photo of Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA; @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian showed off her silhouette in a sultry Instagram photo dump.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:21 a.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian is keeping her Instagram followers guessing with a sultry photo dump featuring nothing but her silhouette.

The reality star shared a series of four photos of herself posing in front of a wooden door, showing off her figure from different angles. In the first shot, Kardashian runs a hand through her hair, while the second shows her gently resting a hand on her stomach.

She then turns toward a table, leaning against the surface before arching her back in the final snapshot.

Kardashian offered no context for the mysterious photo dump, simply captioning the post with a brown heart emoji.

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Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her figure in sunlit silhouette photos.

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Fans React to Khloé Kardashian’s Silhouette Photos

Image of Khloé Kardashian’s sultry Instagram post had fans and famous friends flooding the comments with praise.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian’s sultry Instagram post had fans and famous friends flooding the comments with praise.

Kardashian’s post quickly caught the attention of her followers, who flooded the comments with praise for the reality star’s stunning snaps.

“Excuuuuuuse me, Khloé?! I’m sweating,” one fan wrote.

Another admirer praised her physique, adding, “Omg i don’t think ive ever seen muscles in a shadow!!!”

A third fan quipped, “Not you literally renting the sun ?? Ohhhh KhloMONEYYY✨ the icon you are.”

Kardashian’s close friend La La Anthony also showed her support, commenting, “Okkkkk I see u 🔥🔥🔥😍😍”

Even her younger sister Kylie Jenner had to weigh in, simply writing, “Oh!!!”

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Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Muscle Definition With Kris Jenner

Image of Khloé Kardashian is 'proud' of her muscle definition.
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian is 'proud' of her muscle definition.

Following Kardashian’s silhouette post, she shared another Instagram photo where she posed next to her mom, Kris Jenner.

“How cute is my mommy? 💙” Kardashian began the caption before hyping herself up. “PS I just cannot believe that’s my arm! Years in the making, but I am so proud of that muscle definition. Never did I ever think I could get that.”

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Khloé Kardashian's New Project ‘The Girls’

Image of Khloé Kardashian is the executive producer of her new reality show 'The Girls.'
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian is the executive producer of her new reality show 'The Girls.'

Kardashian has taken over the executive producer seat for her new project, The Girls. The show has six episodes in which it follows a group of women as they navigate relationships, motherhood, careers and life in the spotlight.

The Good American co-founder also narrates the show and frequently acts as a confidant for the women.

Kardashian appointed some of her closest friends for this project to make her vision a reality. The Girls cast consists of Natalie Halcro, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Nicole Williams-English, Yris Palmer and Olivia Pierson.

The show premiered on August 21 on Hulu, where you can watch all six episodes streaming now.

'The Kardashians' Season 8

Image of Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' premieres on October 8.
Source: MEGA

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' premieres on October 8.

The Kardashians are back with a new season. Their Hulu reality show enters its eighth season, where Khloé will be joined by her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie. The sisters’ mom, Kris, will also be on, as well as guest appearances from Scott Disick, Caitlin Jenner and Travis Barker, who were seen in the Season 8 trailer.

The Kardashians season eight premieres on Thursday, October 8, on Hulu and streams the next day on Disney+

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