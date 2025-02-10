10 Reclusive Stars From Hollywood: From Daniel Day-Lewis to Jack Nicholson and More

Before working on films and TV shows again, Chloë Grace Moretz became a recluse after a photo of herself walking into a hotel while holding two pizza boxes became a meme. Social media users manipulated the picture, extending the If I Stay star's legs and shortening her torso. They also made a collage and placed it alongside the Family Guy character Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin.

Moretz admitted she was "kind of sad" because of the viral meme, adding, "It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious. And I think that body dysmorphia — which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It's a h-------."

Due to the widespread memes about her meme, The 5th Wave actress "basically became a recluse."

"It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and to have so many experiences that people didn't photograph, but at the same time it made me severely anxious when I was photographed," she continued. "My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate."