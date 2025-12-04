Khloé Kardashian Horrifies Her Mom Kris Jenner With Sexual Tips on How to 'Hook Up' With a Crush: 'Give Him a Blowie'

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian offered some wise words about intimacy. The reality star, 41, gave oral s-- advice during Kim Kardashian’s “Kimsmas” live stream on Wednesday, December 3. Khloé encouraged a fan to give her work crush "a blowie in the closet" at a holiday party, much to her mom Kris Jenner’s shock.

Source: @gaymanwithaspraytan/TikTok Kris Jenner was not pleased by Khloé Kardashian's advice.

“You’re gonna be drunk at the holiday party, probably hook up with him,” the Good American co-founder said, prompting the momager to shout, “Khloé!” “Mom, I didn’t say anything wrong,” she insisted. “Then, if you give him like a blowie in the closet…” “This is a family show,” Kris cut in. “We’re live.” Khloé defended her remarks and argued that they’re only streaming on TikTok. “TikTok has a lot of variations. And I didn’t say one thing wrong. I said blowie,” she asserted.

Source: @gaymanwithaspraytan/TikTok Khloé Kardashian encouraged a fan to give a b------.

“Khloé’s blowies,” guest star Kathy Hilton clarified. The 41-year-old got excited by her friend’s idea for a “new brand.” “Khloé’s blowies, mom. Trademark it, babe,” she said. Meanwhile, Kim, 45, encouraged Kris to remind her, “We didn’t do it. She’s doing it!” “Kim,” Khloé argued. “Wait, what was I talking about? B-------.” “Has she been drinking?” the 70-year-old asked, then noticed the SKIMS founder’s stern demeanor. “She’s not laughing. Oh, I see the curtain moving. She’s pissed.” “If you want to give him a b------ in the closet, he’ll say yes,” Khloé concluded.

Khloé Kardashian Praised by Fans for NSFW Advice

Source: @gaymanwithaspraytan/TikTok The Kardashian family gathered for a holiday social media special.

Fans took to the comments section on TikTok to praise the star for her candid comments. “THIS is the Khloé we love,” one person said, while another agreed, “Khlomoney is back.” “Kris’ PR crisis flashed before her eyes,” a third joked. Kim’s 45-minute holiday live stream featured giveaways, advice, a Q&A and SKIMS sales. The famous family was joined by Kathy, Kyle Richards, Snoop Dogg and Love Island USA's Nic Vansteenberghe.

Kim Kardashian's 'Kimsmas' Special Live Stream

Source: @gaymanwithaspraytan/TikTok Kim Kardashian hosted a 'Kimsmas' live stream.