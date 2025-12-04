Khloé Kardashian Horrifies Her Mom Kris Jenner With Sexual Tips on How to 'Hook Up' With a Crush: 'Give Him a Blowie'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian offered some wise words about intimacy.
The reality star, 41, gave oral s-- advice during Kim Kardashian’s “Kimsmas” live stream on Wednesday, December 3.
Khloé encouraged a fan to give her work crush "a blowie in the closet" at a holiday party, much to her mom Kris Jenner’s shock.
“You’re gonna be drunk at the holiday party, probably hook up with him,” the Good American co-founder said, prompting the momager to shout, “Khloé!”
“Mom, I didn’t say anything wrong,” she insisted. “Then, if you give him like a blowie in the closet…”
“This is a family show,” Kris cut in. “We’re live.”
Khloé defended her remarks and argued that they’re only streaming on TikTok.
“TikTok has a lot of variations. And I didn’t say one thing wrong. I said blowie,” she asserted.
“Khloé’s blowies,” guest star Kathy Hilton clarified.
The 41-year-old got excited by her friend’s idea for a “new brand.”
“Khloé’s blowies, mom. Trademark it, babe,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kim, 45, encouraged Kris to remind her, “We didn’t do it. She’s doing it!”
“Kim,” Khloé argued. “Wait, what was I talking about? B-------.”
“Has she been drinking?” the 70-year-old asked, then noticed the SKIMS founder’s stern demeanor. “She’s not laughing. Oh, I see the curtain moving. She’s pissed.”
“If you want to give him a b------ in the closet, he’ll say yes,” Khloé concluded.
- Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Peek At Her Natural Hair In Adorable Holiday TikTok — Watch
- Khloé Kardashian Gets Dragged for Advising People to 'Live Beneath Their Means': 'The Lack of Self-Awareness Is So Embarrassing'
- 'Mortified' Khloé Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner Chastised Her for Not Giving an Athlete Oral S-- After 'One or Two' Dates
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé Kardashian Praised by Fans for NSFW Advice
Fans took to the comments section on TikTok to praise the star for her candid comments.
“THIS is the Khloé we love,” one person said, while another agreed, “Khlomoney is back.”
“Kris’ PR crisis flashed before her eyes,” a third joked.
Kim’s 45-minute holiday live stream featured giveaways, advice, a Q&A and SKIMS sales. The famous family was joined by Kathy, Kyle Richards, Snoop Dogg and Love Island USA's Nic Vansteenberghe.
Kim Kardashian's 'Kimsmas' Special Live Stream
The mom-of-four teased the event on Instagram earlier this week, debuting a special “Kimsmas” jingle. The promo video featured a cartoon Kim wearing Christmas pajamas and holding a cup of hot cocoa, with her hair curled up in hot rollers. She then changed into a red robe, and a cartoon Kris popped up, declaring her iconic line, “You’re doing great, sweetie.” The video concluded with the words “Lights, camera, action, Kimsmas, Live!” and info on how to join the live stream.
Fans applauded the star’s creativity and compared the graphics to her old app “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.” Others thought the clip was a nod to 1993 sitcom The Nanny.