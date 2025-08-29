Khloé Kardashian Pops Out of Tight Denim Top While Filming New 'Kardashians' Season: Photos
Khloé Kardashian dazzled in a sultry denim look.
The reality star, 41, spilled out of a cleavage-baring denim bustier while filming The Kardashians on Thursday, August 28.
Kardashian shared close-up photos from the chest upward as she sat on a white couch for an on-camera interview.
She mugged for the camera in a tiny crop top, featuring a zipper down the front, and a diamond drop necklace with several crosses. The mom-of-two parted her long, brunette hair extensions to the side and sported freshly-sculpted brows by Kelley Baker. Kardashian tagged her glam team, including makeup artist Rokael Lizama, hairstylist Justine Marjan and tanning salon Sunkissed by Jenni.
In one snapshot, Kardashian gave an inside look from behind the camera at what fans will see on screen during the Hulu series.
"❣︎ Interview Days ❣︎," she captioned her photo dump.
"Looooove ❤️," her bestie Malika Haqq commented. "Your interview looks always do it for me."
"You are so stunning Khloé inside and out❣️," Faye Resnick added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé Kardashian's Controversial Skin Procedure
One day prior, the reality star revealed she had undergone a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Adeel Khan in Mexico. She and her sister Kim posed alongside the medical practitioner inside his office before he performed the regenerative skin procedure.
"I recently had the most INCREDIBLE experience that I had to share. Plus no one likes a gate keeper hehe," Khloé wrote. "I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Khan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk 🤭)."
She continued, "I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere."
The Good American co-founder went on to thank Dr. Khan and Eterna Health for "taking such amazing care" of her and her sister at the clinic.
"I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care. Coming back soooooooon 🧚♀️ I have fallen in love with stem cells," Khloé gushed.
Fans, however, weren't as enthusiastic.
"I love the Kardashians, but ALL of their healthcare related posts are so out of touch," one person said in the comments section of the upload.
"What should be advocated is for mothers to be able to sell their OWN placentas… instead of hospitals profiting thousands of dollars from it," another wrote.