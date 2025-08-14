Khloé Kardashian Stuns in Low-Cut Outfit After Ditching Filters: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's latest photos have fans questioning just how "real" her appearance is. The Kardashians star, 41, stunned in a plunging black dress on Wednesday, August 13. Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure in the long-sleeve design as she posed in front of a plain white background.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Fans critiqued Khloé Kardashian's appearance.

She tagged everyone who is to credit for her look, including makeup artist Ash Holm, hairstylist Justine Marjan, manicurist Zola Ganzorigt and stylist Dani Michelle. Celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles is responsible for the star's fresh brunette strands, which cascaded beside her in loose beach waves. "➳♡," she captioned the Instagram carousel. Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian's new snaps don't seem authentic. "I love looking back at the real pictures of khloe from 10 years ago along with her sisters. It’s such a gas! 😂," one person wrote. "😂 She is mewing in every pose and holding her breath so her chin line shows more defined," another user added. "All Kardashians do that and they end up looking constipated!😂😂😂."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian took the plunge in a busty black dress.

However, Kardashian's friends came to her defense in the comments section. "I mean 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍there she goes!!!" La La Anthony wrote, while Olivia Pierson said, "Va va voooommm 😍😍😍." "Pretty mama ❤️," Malika Haqq added.

Does Khloé Kardashian Use Photoshop?

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Fans weren't buying Khloé Kardashian's recent snaps.

In late July, Kardashian was accused of filtering her photos after she had promised to stop. She dressed up in a cleavage-baring red top and diamond cross necklace, but fans were more focused on her alleged editing job. "Didn’t I just watch a video with you stating you filtered the s--- out of your photos before. You’re gorgeous but this filtering is clearly not past tense. C'mon," one person wrote.

Khloé Kardashian Vows to Stop Editing Photos

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian talked about using Photoshop.