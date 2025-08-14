or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Khloé Kardashian Stuns in Low-Cut Outfit After Ditching Filters: Photos

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her figure in a skimpy black dress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's latest photos have fans questioning just how "real" her appearance is.

The Kardashians star, 41, stunned in a plunging black dress on Wednesday, August 13.

Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure in the long-sleeve design as she posed in front of a plain white background.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Fans critiqued Khloé Kardashian's appearance.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Fans critiqued Khloé Kardashian's appearance.

She tagged everyone who is to credit for her look, including makeup artist Ash Holm, hairstylist Justine Marjan, manicurist Zola Ganzorigt and stylist Dani Michelle. Celebrity extensionist Priscilla Valles is responsible for the star's fresh brunette strands, which cascaded beside her in loose beach waves.

"➳♡," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Fans were quick to point out that Kardashian's new snaps don't seem authentic.

"I love looking back at the real pictures of khloe from 10 years ago along with her sisters. It’s such a gas! 😂," one person wrote.

"😂 She is mewing in every pose and holding her breath so her chin line shows more defined," another user added. "All Kardashians do that and they end up looking constipated!😂😂😂."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Khloé Kardashian took the plunge in a busty black dress.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian took the plunge in a busty black dress.

However, Kardashian's friends came to her defense in the comments section.

"I mean 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍there she goes!!!" La La Anthony wrote, while Olivia Pierson said, "Va va voooommm 😍😍😍."

"Pretty mama ❤️," Malika Haqq added.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Does Khloé Kardashian Use Photoshop?

Image of Fans weren't buying Khloé Kardashian's recent snaps.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Fans weren't buying Khloé Kardashian's recent snaps.

In late July, Kardashian was accused of filtering her photos after she had promised to stop. She dressed up in a cleavage-baring red top and diamond cross necklace, but fans were more focused on her alleged editing job.

"Didn’t I just watch a video with you stating you filtered the s--- out of your photos before. You’re gorgeous but this filtering is clearly not past tense. C'mon," one person wrote.

Khloé Kardashian Vows to Stop Editing Photos

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian talked about using Photoshop.

During the Thursday, July 17, episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the Good American co-founder admitted she "got consumed" by the "filter lifestyle."

"A lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping...we couldn't see ourselves without a filter," she explained. "There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping. I had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that."

She continued, "When I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character. It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."

Kardashian insisted she no longer uses Photoshop and simply snaps "500 photos to get one [she] like[s]."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.