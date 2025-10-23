Khloé Kardashian Commends Savannah Guthrie for Taking 'Accountability' After Awkward 2012 Paternity Question

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is a fan of Savannah Guthrie, despite the Today host asking her a very awkward question on the air back in 2012. Kardashian responded to Guthrie, expressing regret at asking the reality star about the rumors that her late father, Robert Kardashian, wasn't her biological father. The Good American co-founder commented on a post rehashing the cringy incident and Guthrie's remorse, writing, "She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑."

Source: NBC Andy Cohen asked 'Today' hosts about on-air moments they regret.

Source: mega Rumors about Khloé Kardashian's paternity have swirled for years.

Khloé's reaction comes after the journalist dubbed the interview moment her biggest on-air blooper on the Monday, October 20, episode of the NBC morning show. Savannah told Andy Cohen that she didn't want to ask the personal question, but that producers were pushing her to go there — and as she was new to the show, she didn't feel like she could say no. "I asked Khloé Kardashian like 10 seconds before going to break about the rumors that her father wasn't her father," Savannah said. “That was so bad. That was so bad,” Andy exclaimed.

Source: mega Khloé Kardashian appreciated Savannah Guthrie taking accountability.

"I was so embarrassed because I felt all this pressure," she said, explaining that she had just started in the role. "And I felt like the producers wanted me ask this dishy question." Khloé responded casually, saying, "Ah, nothing to it." The reporter commended how well she handled it, calling her a "total class act" and a "doll."

The Rumors About Khloé Kardashian's Paternity

Source: mega Khloé Kardashian has always denied the rumors that her father wasn't her father.

Khloé has been plagued by rumors that her father wasn't her father for many years — essentially since the start of the show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians actually addressed the rumors in the first episode of Season 7. In the episode, dubbed "Who's Your Daddy?," Kris Jenner attempts to have Khloé take a DNA test to prove that Robert is in fact her real father. The rumors stem from Khloé looking a bit different than her siblings, with lighter, naturally curly hair and a taller stature. Kris also added fuel to the fire when she revealed in her 2011 memoir that she had an affair during her marriage to Robert.

Source: mega Khloé Kardashian doesn't have any negative feelings towards the 'Today' host.