or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Commends Savannah Guthrie for Taking 'Accountability' After Awkward 2012 Paternity Question

split image of khloe kardashian and savannah guthrie
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian doesn't harbor any resentment toward Savannah Guthrie over her infamous 2012 paternity question.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is a fan of Savannah Guthrie, despite the Today host asking her a very awkward question on the air back in 2012.

Kardashian responded to Guthrie, expressing regret at asking the reality star about the rumors that her late father, Robert Kardashian, wasn't her biological father.

The Good American co-founder commented on a post rehashing the cringy incident and Guthrie's remorse, writing, "She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her! ❤️❤️❤️ 👑👑👑👑."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: NBC

Andy Cohen asked 'Today' hosts about on-air moments they regret.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Rumors about Khloé Kardashian's paternity have swirled for years.
Source: mega

Rumors about Khloé Kardashian's paternity have swirled for years.

Khloé's reaction comes after the journalist dubbed the interview moment her biggest on-air blooper on the Monday, October 20, episode of the NBC morning show.

Savannah told Andy Cohen that she didn't want to ask the personal question, but that producers were pushing her to go there — and as she was new to the show, she didn't feel like she could say no.

"I asked Khloé Kardashian like 10 seconds before going to break about the rumors that her father wasn't her father," Savannah said.

“That was so bad. That was so bad,” Andy exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Khloé Kardashian appreciated Savannah Guthrie taking accountability.
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian appreciated Savannah Guthrie taking accountability.

"I was so embarrassed because I felt all this pressure," she said, explaining that she had just started in the role. "And I felt like the producers wanted me ask this dishy question."

Khloé responded casually, saying, "Ah, nothing to it."

The reporter commended how well she handled it, calling her a "total class act" and a "doll."

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Rumors About Khloé Kardashian's Paternity

Khloé Kardashian has always denied the rumors that her father wasn't her father.
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian has always denied the rumors that her father wasn't her father.

Khloé has been plagued by rumors that her father wasn't her father for many years — essentially since the start of the show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians actually addressed the rumors in the first episode of Season 7.

In the episode, dubbed "Who's Your Daddy?," Kris Jenner attempts to have Khloé take a DNA test to prove that Robert is in fact her real father.

The rumors stem from Khloé looking a bit different than her siblings, with lighter, naturally curly hair and a taller stature. Kris also added fuel to the fire when she revealed in her 2011 memoir that she had an affair during her marriage to Robert.

image of Khloé Kardashian doesn't have any negative feelings towards the 'Today' host.
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian doesn't have any negative feelings towards the 'Today' host.

There have even been rumors that Robert's former friend O.J. Simpson was Khloé's real father. The former football star, who Robert represented during his 1995 murder trial, has denied these claims, though.

Before his death in 2024, O.J. told the "Full Send" podcast in 2022: "The rumor ain't true. It's not even anywhere close to being true." He did, however, confess his attraction to Kris.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.