Khloé Kardashian Reveals 'Paranoid' Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Burned Her Journals in Front of Her: I Was 'on My Knees Screaming'

Khloé Kardashian uncovered new details of her ex Lamar Odom's emotional abuse. During the Wednesday, November 19, episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land," podcast, the reality star, 41, recalled her former husband burning her journals in a fire in front of her. Kardashian used to "love" journaling and would write down "everything" as Odom was having a "tough time" with substance use.

"He was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like, taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she recalled. The basketball star then snatched her diaries and hurled them into the flames. "I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face," Kardashian said. "I could remember me on my knees, screaming, like it was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me."

After the incident, the mom-of-two never journaled again. "Because I just felt like, wow, that was taken away in a f------ blink, and what was the point?" she questioned.

Although it's not part of her routine, Kardashian sees how writing down inner thoughts can be an "incredibly therapeutic process" for others. "I wish I had those books just to see what my thoughts were then," she expressed. "That’s the special part of journaling — you look back, I don’t know, five years, 10 years, two years, and you’re like, 'Wow, I was such an idiot. What was I writing about?' Or, 'I can’t believe that mattered to me the way it did then.'" The Good American co-founder added, "That’s what’s so special about journaling, is seeing your emotional state and how far you came, or if you need something to reflect on or maybe inspire. It’s such a beautiful process to do, and so I do hate that I don’t do it anymore."

