or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Reveals 'Paranoid' Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Burned Her Journals in Front of Her: I Was 'on My Knees Screaming'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA/Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

On her podcast, Khloé Kardashian exposed Lamar Odom for throwing her journals into a fire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian uncovered new details of her ex Lamar Odom's emotional abuse.

During the Wednesday, November 19, episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land," podcast, the reality star, 41, recalled her former husband burning her journals in a fire in front of her.

Kardashian used to "love" journaling and would write down "everything" as Odom was having a "tough time" with substance use.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Khloé Kardashian accused Lamar Odom of burning her journals.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian accused Lamar Odom of burning her journals.

"He was incredibly paranoid and found these journals that he knew I did all the time and was reading them and just was convinced that I was like, taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she recalled.

The basketball star then snatched her diaries and hurled them into the flames.

"I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face," Kardashian said. "I could remember me on my knees, screaming, like it was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Khloé Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for approximately seven years.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for approximately seven years.

After the incident, the mom-of-two never journaled again.

"Because I just felt like, wow, that was taken away in a f------ blink, and what was the point?" she questioned.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lamar Odom reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

Although it's not part of her routine, Kardashian sees how writing down inner thoughts can be an "incredibly therapeutic process" for others.

"I wish I had those books just to see what my thoughts were then," she expressed. "That’s the special part of journaling — you look back, I don’t know, five years, 10 years, two years, and you’re like, 'Wow, I was such an idiot. What was I writing about?' Or, 'I can’t believe that mattered to me the way it did then.'"

The Good American co-founder added, "That’s what’s so special about journaling, is seeing your emotional state and how far you came, or if you need something to reflect on or maybe inspire. It’s such a beautiful process to do, and so I do hate that I don’t do it anymore."

Image of Lamar Odom struggled with substance abuse during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom struggled with substance abuse during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

She worries that journaling again will put her at "risk" of facing a similar toxic situation.

"I’m not going to start a journal again and have someone destroy it, or I lose it. It’s more, I’m going to say traumatic for me, but I just don’t even want to open that up again," Kardashian explained. "I think it just made me [realize] … you don’t get to really keep anything in this world, and it’s, maybe that’s okay. I used to hold onto all these things, and sometimes I will write something, but then just throw it away. I don’t try to replace what I once had."

Kardashian and Odom were married for approximately seven years before finalizing their divorce in 2016.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.