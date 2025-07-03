or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV

Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Divorce 'Prepared' Her for Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal: 'Traumatic'

Composite photo of Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian claimed divorcing Lamar Odom prepared her for Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian revealed divorcing Lamar Odom prepared her for Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

On the July 2 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Kardashian answered a question about when she felt the “strongest version" of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was So Public'

Photo of Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian said Lamar Odom was a 'great love.'

When Kardashian was nine months pregnant with her daughter, True, in April 2018, Thompson allegedly stepped out on their relationship.

“With me and my ex-husband, me going through such a public divorce and handling that,” Kardashian shared. “It was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing. It was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before, but I dealt with it, and I had my family support and all of that.”

After four years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013, and their split was finalized in December 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'A Stepping Stone'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian called divorcing Lamar Odom 'a stepping stone' for her.

She added divorcing Odom was “a stepping stone, if you will, for the next big traumatic thing that happened to me [which] was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth.”

“Obviously, no one can prepare you for something like that,” the reality starlet elaborated. “And it wasn’t the cheating. That’s like, ‘Oh, people get cheated on.’ It was more that I was nine months pregnant, I was having a baby two days later, and it was so public and it was everywhere.”

She said she “handled it the best” she could, adding she was “prepared” for the ordeal due her divorce from Odom.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Really Strong'

Photo of Tristan Thompson
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their relationship in 2021.

“If it was just the one-off situation and you have these newly fresh hormones, just trying to be a first-time mom and be present in this moment and experience this moment … I don’t know if I would have been able just to handle that isolated incident,” she stated.

Kardashian stated she’s “proud” of herself for the way she handled “so many of those moments in my life.”

“I think when you overcome those experiences, you feel really strong,” she added.

After True was born in April 2018, Kardashian welcomed son Tatum with Thompson via surrogate in July 2022. They officially ended their relationship in June 2021.

A Violent Situation

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian once found Lamar Odom with another woman and things turned violent.

As OK! previously reported, Odom also cheated on her, and Kardashian revealed she found him naked with another woman before things took a violent turn.

"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them the next day]," she said, without revealing what had caused the damage.

"I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that," she explained of finding him in a motel with someone else. "But I knocked on the door, they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.