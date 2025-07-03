Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Divorce 'Prepared' Her for Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal: 'Traumatic'
Khloé Kardashian revealed divorcing Lamar Odom prepared her for Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.
On the July 2 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Kardashian answered a question about when she felt the “strongest version" of herself.
'It Was So Public'
When Kardashian was nine months pregnant with her daughter, True, in April 2018, Thompson allegedly stepped out on their relationship.
“With me and my ex-husband, me going through such a public divorce and handling that,” Kardashian shared. “It was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing. It was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before, but I dealt with it, and I had my family support and all of that.”
After four years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013, and their split was finalized in December 2016.
'A Stepping Stone'
She added divorcing Odom was “a stepping stone, if you will, for the next big traumatic thing that happened to me [which] was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth.”
“Obviously, no one can prepare you for something like that,” the reality starlet elaborated. “And it wasn’t the cheating. That’s like, ‘Oh, people get cheated on.’ It was more that I was nine months pregnant, I was having a baby two days later, and it was so public and it was everywhere.”
She said she “handled it the best” she could, adding she was “prepared” for the ordeal due her divorce from Odom.
'Really Strong'
“If it was just the one-off situation and you have these newly fresh hormones, just trying to be a first-time mom and be present in this moment and experience this moment … I don’t know if I would have been able just to handle that isolated incident,” she stated.
Kardashian stated she’s “proud” of herself for the way she handled “so many of those moments in my life.”
“I think when you overcome those experiences, you feel really strong,” she added.
After True was born in April 2018, Kardashian welcomed son Tatum with Thompson via surrogate in July 2022. They officially ended their relationship in June 2021.
A Violent Situation
As OK! previously reported, Odom also cheated on her, and Kardashian revealed she found him naked with another woman before things took a violent turn.
"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them the next day]," she said, without revealing what had caused the damage.
"I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that," she explained of finding him in a motel with someone else. "But I knocked on the door, they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic."