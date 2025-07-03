Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom Divorce 'Prepared' Her for Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal: 'Traumatic'

When Kardashian was nine months pregnant with her daughter, True, in April 2018, Thompson allegedly stepped out on their relationship.

“With me and my ex-husband, me going through such a public divorce and handling that,” Kardashian shared. “It was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing. It was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before, but I dealt with it, and I had my family support and all of that.”

After four years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013, and their split was finalized in December 2016.