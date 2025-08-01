Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About 'Emotionally Draining' Reunion With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom

"After seeing Lamar, that was so emotionally draining for me," Kardashian, 41, said on the July 30 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. " I haven't seen Lamar in, I think it was, 10 years. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but then, also seeing that person and being on camera, there are a lot of different factors."

"I hear people say, 'Oh, she ambushed him with cameras.' He knew about the cameras," Kardashian clarified. "He actually picked the time, picked all of that stuff [and] he was very happy and fine with the cameras being there. It was definitely an out-of-body experience."

Reflecting on their reunion, Kardashian discussed the emotional triggers she experienced when Odom showed up late and looked "sweaty." "When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating," she noted. "There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late — I'm not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me."