Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About 'Emotionally Draining' Reunion With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian is candidly sharing her emotions after reuniting with ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time in a decade.
"After seeing Lamar, that was so emotionally draining for me," Kardashian, 41, said on the July 30 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I haven't seen Lamar in, I think it was, 10 years. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but then, also seeing that person and being on camera, there are a lot of different factors."
"I hear people say, 'Oh, she ambushed him with cameras.' He knew about the cameras," Kardashian clarified. "He actually picked the time, picked all of that stuff [and] he was very happy and fine with the cameras being there. It was definitely an out-of-body experience."
Reflecting on their reunion, Kardashian discussed the emotional triggers she experienced when Odom showed up late and looked "sweaty." "When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating," she noted. "There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late — I'm not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me."
Kardashian explained on her podcast that she felt "really triggered" when Odom was delayed, and her friend Malika Haqq's air conditioning broke during their meetup.
"I automatically went into protection mode, and I needed to protect myself. I sort of blacked out and was on autopilot," she recalled. "I couldn't have told you verbatim the things that I said. … I was in my fight-or-flight mode. I was, like, 'I gotta protect myself. This is the way I'm gonna do it.'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The reunion lasted approximately four hours, and Kardashian described the experience as "a long four to four and a half hours."
"It was sad because he was so strange to me," the Good American co-founder shared. "I didn't know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn't think that I would feel that awkward around someone that I know so deeply and so well."
While Kardashian emphasized that the meeting wasn't about seeking closure, she is "not opposed" to meeting Odom again in a more private setting.
"I wanted Lamar to have his belongings and give that to Lamar, but I'm not opposed to ever meeting up with him again just to see how that conversation goes," she said.
She added: "After the fact of meeting with Lamar, it was so draining. I needed a few days to recover. I think that was more my subconscious was just through the wringer, but one of the strangest experiences."
Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2013, marking a tumultuous chapter in both their lives. After Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, Kardashian delayed their divorce to support him through recovery, ultimately re-filing in May 2016 and finalizing the divorce seven months later.