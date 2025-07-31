Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Hid Her Melanoma Diagnosis From Her Family: 'I Didn't Want to Worry Anyone'

"My first bout of skin cancer, I was 19 years old. When you're 19, you don't really think about how scary things can be, so I don't remember a lot," she said. "I know my dad [Robert Kardashian] died when I was 19 of esophageal cancer and then months later I found out I had skin cancer on my back. I literally didn't even tell my family because I knew I just had to get this removed and I'll be fine."

Robert passed away in September 2003, just two months after his cancer diagnosis. He was 59 years old and left behind his children Khloé, Rob, Kourtney and Kim with ex-wife Kris Jenner.