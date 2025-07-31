or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoHEALTH

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Hid Her Melanoma Diagnosis From Her Family: 'I Didn't Want to Worry Anyone'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian revealed she was first diagnosed with melanoma at 19.

Profile Image

July 31 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is shedding light on a difficult chapter from her life — her melanoma diagnosis at age 19.

The reality star, now 41, revealed during the July 30 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast on X that she kept her diagnosis a secret from her family.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian called the July 30 episode of 'Khloé in Wonder Land' her 'most personal' yet.

Article continues below advertisement

"My first bout of skin cancer, I was 19 years old. When you're 19, you don't really think about how scary things can be, so I don't remember a lot," she said. "I know my dad [Robert Kardashian] died when I was 19 of esophageal cancer and then months later I found out I had skin cancer on my back. I literally didn't even tell my family because I knew I just had to get this removed and I'll be fine."

Robert passed away in September 2003, just two months after his cancer diagnosis. He was 59 years old and left behind his children Khloé, Rob, Kourtney and Kim with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian kept her battle private to avoid adding stress to her grieving family.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé decided to keep her health struggles private because she "didn't want to worry anyone," especially during such a challenging time for the family.

"I knew I was fine. Cancer is a really scary word. I was also 19 and you're nuts at 19 years old," she said. "I literally drove myself to the doctor, got all this skin removed and that was it. [I] didn't think much about it."

Fast-forward nearly two decades, Khloé noticed a "bump" on her face that she initially thought was "cystic acne."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Her father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer the same year.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I was convinced it was that cystic pimple. It would not go away. I was trying to pick it, all these things. I think I messed around with it for over a year. I got facials. I would ask this person, that person, no one thought it was weird, it was my same skin color," she recalled. "I do have a lot of beauty marks all over me, but they're brown. So I was like, 'Gosh, maybe this is a skin color mole.' I didn't know what it was."

One aesthetician suggested she get a biopsy. After doing so, Khloé received the shocking news that it was melanoma.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Nearly 20 years later, Khloé Kardashian faced another melanoma scare on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

"So we cut it out and within days they found out it was melanoma. I sent it to my other dermatologist; they analyzed it," she confirmed. "Because it's on my face … where my cheek line is, they have to remove the tumor that's there. You also have to take enough skin, like healthy skin, around it to make sure the cells didn't spread."

For the procedure, Khloé turned to a "family friend" who works as a plastic surgeon.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

A successful procedure removed the tumor, leaving Khloé Kardashian cancer-free.

"He removed the tumor, and the scary part is you don't know how much they need to remove until they start cutting into you. They think they're getting all the borders, but then they have to test it," she reflected. "We did it. Everything was perfect. He got all they needed the first time. So now I don't have skin cancer."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.