15 Celebrities Who've Battled Skin Cancer — From Hugh Jackman to Khloé Kardashian and More

Alexa Bliss, who previously participated in WWE's Unleash You Warrior Campaign for b----- cancer awareness, revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer in a March 2023 Instagram post. She uploaded a photo of herself and the bandages on the side of her face alongside the caption, "You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though!"

The WWE Raw Women's Champion and The Masked Singer alum disclosed she had a spot on her face that got worse. She eventually learned it was basal cell carcinoma after undergoing a biopsy.