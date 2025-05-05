Khloé Kardashian Is Still 'Healing' After Removing Gruesome Cancerous Tumor From Her Face: See Photos of Her Cheek Indentation
Khloé Kardashian is happy with the progress she's made since having a cancerous tumor removed from her face in 2022.
The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 4, with a video of herself lying down and talking to the camera about her skin cancer journey.
"I don’t know if you guys remember, but I had a tumor removed from my face. I'll always have a little line these nodules here a little bit," she explained before clarifying she might not "always" have them, but will for some time.
Noting how she's "still healing," Kardashian thanked her "girls" at 7Q Med Spa in Glendale, Calif., for "changing" and "saving" her face.
"I had a really big indentation because of the large mass that was removed and I’m just so grateful for them," she added, revealing she had a biostimulant filler put into her cheek. "It is a larger size that we have to fill because it was quite a large indentation."
The Good American co-founder emphasized how "grateful" she was to fix the physical appearance of her cheek and that she was "even able to remove that skin cancer" from her face in general.
While speaking to fans via video, Kardashian also shared a series of photos showcasing her cheek's healing process.
The pictures featured some images from "right after surgery" of stitches from her cheekbone to jawline, as well as the indentation that remained after.
The Kardashians star previously updated fans about her health journey in October 2024, when she took to Snapchat to reveal she had gotten facial filler to help fix the indent on the left side of her face.
"As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face," the 40-year-old wrote at the time alongside before-and-after photos following one round of injections "I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled."
"We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead," she pointed out toward the end of last year.
During a September 2023 check-in with her followers, Kardashian emphasized how she was "definitely not complaining" about the apparent flaw in her face, as she "would rather have an indention than melanoma any day."
Kardashian first revealed her tumor to the public in 2022 after discovering a small bump on her cheek and thinking it was a pimple for almost a year.
After it didn’t go away, she had it biopsied and was informed the spot was a "small spec of melanoma" — a type of skin cancer she previously had removed from her back when she was 19 years old.