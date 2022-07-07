Khloé Kardashian has found herself in the middle of controversy yet again after online sleuths uncovered an old photo from 2003 in which the reality star is dressed like a pimp while holding four leashes connected to the necks of Black women.

The questionable photo resurfaced earlier this week on the Reddit subpage r/KUWTKsnark, which follows the famous family. "Let's never forget *this* happened," the user who posted the original photo captioned the snap.