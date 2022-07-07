Called Out!Khloé Kardashian Under Fire For Shocking Resurfaced Photo From 2013 — Find Out Why
Khloé Kardashian has found herself in the middle of controversy yet again after online sleuths uncovered an old photo from 2003 in which the reality star is dressed like a pimp while holding four leashes connected to the necks of Black women.
The questionable photo resurfaced earlier this week on the Reddit subpage r/KUWTKsnark, which follows the famous family. "Let's never forget *this* happened," the user who posted the original photo captioned the snap.
The photo was taken at Avalan Nightclub in Hollywood in October 2003, showing a then-19-year-old dressed in a baggy light blue pinstriped suit over a white tank top with a set of gold chains, per Daily Mail. The other women in the photo, who donned white bustier sets, were actress Meagan Good, her sister La’Myia Good, as well as twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq.
The Kardashians star, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with cheating ex Tristan Thompson, was ripped apart in the comment thread of the original post, with one critic writing: "Whose brilliant idea was this?"
Another echoed, "Seriously every time I see this pic I’m like, who thought this was a good idea?!!! Just whyyyy."
"The reality that five women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this," one online user criticized, with another responding: "This is the part I [don't] get. Asking to walk [your] friend like a dog is one thing, but then four [people] being ok with being walked like a dog??? how??"
Meanwhile, Good previously addressed the shocking photo back in 2019, reportedly explaining at the time, "That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb. And clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh. Welp, mistakes were made."
This hasn't been the first time the Good American cofounder has been called out for past photo fails, with the television personality even comically admitting to a photoshop fail on a snap of her daughter.
Back in April, Kardashian was forced to come clean about previously photoshopping True into old Disneyland pictures after she accidentally spilled it was the youngster's first time going to the amusement park for her 4th birthday.
"Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else," she comically tweeted at the time after a social media user joked that the "Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back," referring to claims that True was edited into a photo with Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago.
Eagle-eyed fan alleged the SKIMS founder put True's face onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster’s body, as the snap was seemingly taken in the aftermath of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival tragedy.
