Khloé Kardashian's 'Insane' Text Messages With Reclusive Brother Rob Go Viral

Khloé and Rob Kardashian’s sibling banter is cracking up the internet. A hilarious text exchange between the two went viral after screenshots surfaced on Instagram, showing Khloé reacting in total confusion when Rob told her, “I had lasik.”

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian’s texts with Rob Kardashian went viral online.

The Good American co-founder immediately responded, “No way! I had no idea. Did it hurt?” before adding, “No, you didn’t. How can you be texting me?” That’s when Rob hit her with the punchline, writing, “Well, I got it on my d---. So that’s why.” Khloé’s response summed up everyone’s reaction perfectly: “Robert, what’s going on?”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the outrageous back-and-forth. “He's insane and I wouldn't change him for a second,” one fan wrote. Another joked, “Robert did what on his what??🤣🤣.” Even mom Kris Jenner couldn’t resist joining in, commenting, “I’m crying laughing 😂.”

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The exchange started when Rob Kardashian claimed he got 'LASIK.'

“He's such a nut, but I love it,” another fan added.

While his sense of humor is clearly intact, Rob has kept a low profile in recent years. The 38-year-old, who is Kris' only son with the late Robert Kardashian, has chosen be reclusive and avoid attention. During a chat with Khloé on the July 16 episode of her "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast, Rob opened up about why he stepped back from reality TV.

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner found the exchange hilarious.

"It just has everything to do with myself. I don't want to be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable," he explained. "I'm not comfortable in my skin so why would I want to go and be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?" He continued, "I haven't been comfortable with myself in years and also filming and just doing all that, it's not for everybody. And I choose my own happiness and peace rather than filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for me and my personal life. That's the truth."

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian always looks after his brother's daughter, Dream.

Among all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Rob and Khloé have always been especially close. On the April 16 episode of "Khloé in Wonderland," she revealed his private nature even earned him a fitting nickname. “I call him ‘The Wizard’ from The Wizard of Oz,” Khloé joked. “’Cause he likes to be behind the curtain.” She added, “We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me.”